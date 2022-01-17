Everton have made an official approach to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, but the ex-Toffees manager’s personal demands aren’t making things straightforward, per reports.

Rafael Benitez’s ill-fated spell at Goodison Park concluded on Sunday. The former Liverpool boss lasted less than 200 days in charge of rivals Everton. Their humbling 2-1 defeat to Norwich on Saturday proved to be the catalyst behind his dismissal.

Attention has quickly turned to who will succeed Benitez, and the Telegraph report Everton are eyeing a return to Goodison for Roberto Martinez.

The current Belgium boss managed the Toffees between 2013-16 before moving into the international arena after he too was sacked.

The article states an ‘official approach’ has been made to the Belgian FA. Talks are due to soon follow regarding a compensation package, and Martinez is deemed ‘keen’ to take the position.

However, a number of factors must first be overcome before an appointment can be made.

Roberto Martinez appointment far from straightforward

Firstly, the Belgian FA are wholly against losing Martinez in a World Cup year. Clouding the issue further is the fact Martinez also holds the technical director position with the association.

As such, its stated he could be appointed on an ‘interim basis’ and juggle both roles until after the World Cup in Qatar.

The Daily Express shed further light on the story, claiming Martinez ‘doesn’t want any role at Goodison to be on an interim basis’.

Martinez wishes to be appointed permanently, yet also ‘wants Belgium’s blessing’ as he strives not to burn bridges. The possibility of holding both jobs at the same time is not out of the question from Martinez’s perspective.

He reportedly holds a £2m release clause within his Belgium contract that expires after the World Cup. Everton would have to pay that fee if agreeing to his demand of making him the permanent manager before the World Cup concludes.

Both outlets suggest Duncan Ferguson could take caretaker charge while Everton’s negotiations with Martinez continue.

Wayne Rooney is another candidate if their Martinez pursuit falls through. The Telegraph note he has ‘supporters among the hierarchy’.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has also reportedly been approached, though rejected Everton’s advances.

Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez had no chance of keeping his job at Everton, admits a former player who has opened up on the aspects of his style that were unfavourable.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock played under Benitez 67 times – more than any other coach in his career. But he has since opened up on how there were aspects of Benitez’s approach that he was not keen on.

Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live: “There was no way Rafa Benitez was surviving this situation and everyone could see it.

“If I was Lucas Digne’s agent, I would have said, ‘hold fire, he’ll be gone in a couple of weeks’.

“I worked for him. Rafa was hard work. He is not a man-manager. He is cold – that does not excite me to go into a building.

“To come back from China and go to your former rivals… It just did not work for me.”

