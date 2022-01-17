Former Everton striker Victor Anichebe has urged his former side not to bring Roberto Martinez back to Goodison Park as manager.

The Toffees are yet again on the hunt for a new boss following the sacking of Rafael Benitez. The 61-year-old only moved to Everton in the summer, but a poor run of results cost him the job.

In fact, the Spaniard only won two of his final 15 Premier League matches in charge as the club slipped from fifth to 16th – their current position in the table.

As a result, the hunt is on to replace Benitez and Martinez has emerged as a frontrunner. The Toffees have supposedly contacted their former boss, who arrived in 2013 and got the sack in 2016.

Everton want the 48-year-old on an interim basis. However, his current employers – the Belgian FA – want Martinez to remain focused on the national team ahead of the World Cup. There is also the issue of a potential compensation fee.

But former Everton striker Anichebe has urged Everton not to make the move.

The Nigerian featured in the first two matchday squads as Martinez entered the Goodison Park helm, before he moved to West Brom – and he remembers the protests towards the end of the Spaniard’s reign.

“I’ve heard Martinez has been linked with the Everton job… is this some kind of joke?” the 33-year-old told Sky Sports.

Should Everton go for stretched Martinez or green Rooney Both are good options but come with their downsides.

“He finished fifth in his first season with David Moyes’ team. People don’t remember what happened before.

“There were protests to get him out of the club. You’re going from one toxic situation to another.”

Martinez eventually left Everton in 2016, before the Toffees turned to Ronald Koeman. But he, Marco Silva and Benitez all lost their jobs.

Meanwhile, Sam Allardyce was an interim option before Carlo Ancelotti left after a season and a half to move back to Real Madrid.

Martinez could arrive after Benitez ‘disaster’

The most recent Everton manager to lose their job, Benitez, had only half a season in charge.

In that time, it was not only results on the pitch that proved controversial.

Director of football Marcel Brands quit in December, before left-back Lucas Digne left for Aston Villa after a falling out with Benitez.

As such, one pundit described the Spaniard’s reign as one disaster after another.