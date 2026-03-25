Everton are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer, and TEAMtalk understands Bolgona star Santiago Castro is on their shortlist, but any new forward signing may have repercussions for Thierno Barry and Beto.

Castro, 21, is considered one of Serie A’s most exciting young forwards and has notched seven goals and three assists in 23 league appearances this term – with only 19 of those being starts.

We reported in November last year that Castro is a player Everton have done extensive scouting on, and sources indicate that he remains on their radar for this summer.

David Moyes is open to adding a new striker, but what that would mean for Barry and Beto is currently unclear.

Barry, 23, signed for Everton from Villarreal in a deal worth around £27million last summer. He has scored six Premier League goals, but his performances have been inconsistent, and he has lost his spot in the starting XI.

The feeling for some time is that if Everton were to bring in a new forward, then Beto could be sold to recoup funds and make room in the squad. However, the 28-year-old – who is something of a fan favourite at Hill Dickinson Stadium – has forced his way back into the fold and reminded everyone of his importance when notching a stunning brace and an assist in a 3-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

This raises the question of what Everton would do should they sign Castro, or any other striker, this summer. Barry is on a long-term contract until 2029 and the club have high hopes for him, but they could be forced into a difficult decision should Beto continue to impress.

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Everton to face competition for exciting Serie A forward

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, as cited by TuttoMercatoWeb, Bologna want to keep Castro, but an offer of €40million (£34.6m / $46.3m) would seriously test their resolve this summer.

AC Milan are said to be very interested in the Argentine, and a scout from the Rossoneri was reportedly in attendance to watch Castro closely in Bologna’s clash against Lazio on Sunday.

However, Premier League clubs ‘represent serious competition’, with West Ham United and Nottingham Forest also very interested.

As mentioned, we can confirm that Everton are also keen on Castro, teeing up a potential battle for his signature in the summer.

English sides would be able to match Bologna’s €40m price tag more easily than Milan, which puts them in a stronger position in the race.

Castro is therefore a player to watch closely as he continues to impress and develop in Italian football.

Everton’s striker chase isn’t limited to the Bologna star, either.

As previously reported, the Toffees retain interest in Liam Delap, who they narrowly missed out on last summer, and there is a chance he departs Chelsea at the season’s end.

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