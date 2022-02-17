Everton are still keeping tabs on Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes, whom they reportedly went to scout again last week.

Matheus Nunes was of interest to Everton in the summer, after previous links with Newcastle. The appointment of Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park slowed down negotiations over a transfer, though.

Although they picked their interest back up, a deal could not be done before the summer window closed, nor was it revisited in January.

But, even after Benitez’s departure, Everton are back in the mix to sign Nunes. According to O Jogo (via the Liverpool Echo), they have sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action.

Representatives took in the game between Sporting and Porto on Friday. Nunes played all of the match as one of the central midfielders in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

It was certainly an interesting match. Finishing as a 2-2 draw, four players were sent off deep into injury time after one had already been in the second half. Nunes, though, kept his record clean.

Whether Everton were impressed by his technical performance remains unclear, but the fact they are still monitoring him suggests he could be a concrete target when the summer comes around.

The January transfer window was a busy one for the Blues, who signed five players for their first team. They will be keen to continue their rebuild by the end of the season, in what will be their first summer with Frank Lampard at the helm.

Lampard could add to his options in his former position as a player, midfield. In that regard, Nunes is someone whom they have had their eyes on for a while. The Toffees could seek to advance their pursuit further.

The 23-year-old has made 37 appearances in all competitions for Sporting this season, providing three goals and five assists. He is under contract in Lisbon until 2026.

Born in Brazil but a thrice-capped Portugal international, Nunes joined Sporting in 2019. But he could soon be ready for his next move. Everton would be the ones seeking to benefit.

Everton midfielder reveals preferred role

Interest in Nunes may point to a future without Donny van de Beek for Everton, who currently have the Dutchman on loan from Manchester United.

He was not able to express his best talents at Old Trafford, so will be hoping to make the most of his six months on Merseyside.

Earlier this week, he opened up on how he rarely got to play in his best position for Man Utd. However, he hopes he can for Everton.

“I think I can play in different positions and I like to play in the Premier League as a number eight, box-to-box,” he told EvertonTV.

Van de Beek is also enthusiastic about working under Lampard.

“The manager wants me to bring some quality with the ball, to link-up in midfield. He expects a lot from me and I expect a lot from myself. I am really happy with the first two weeks,” he said.

There is no option to buy in van de Beek’s Everton contract. Therefore, his future will be in doubt by the end of his spell.

As such, Everton are still eyeing midfield reinforcements. Someone like Matheus Nunes could either replace him or play alongside him should that transfer pursuit be successful too.

