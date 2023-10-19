Sean Dyche flat bats questions on Everton off-field issues: ‘I know what I need to know’

Everton manager Sean Dyche insists he “knows what he needs to know” about the club’s off-field issues and is comfortable with that.

This week saw the start of an independent commission into charges the club breached Financial Fair Play regulations by posting financial losses of almost £372million over the previous three years when the limit is £105m.

In addition, further concerns have been raised about the suitability of United States-based investment firm 777 Partners’ suitability as a prospective new owner after it agreed a deal to buy Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake.

“I know what I need to know and that’s enough got me,” said Dyche when asked about how he kept track of what was happening off the pitch.

“I don’t need to add in another level of someone’s opinion. I know what I know from inside, it is often irrelevant what someone is saying from the outside because I know what’s going on.”

On the independent hearing, Dyche added: “I’ve stepped into the middle of it but it’s certainly not something that involves me as manager but sort of distantly does from the fact that I am manager.

“I will wait and see the outcome, what it is and when the timelines are. I don’t know any more than that.”

Dyche eyeing positive result at Anfield

On the pitch, Dyche believes his Everton players are in “a good place” as they prepare to make the short trip across Stanley Park on Saturday for the 243rd Merseyside derby.

The Toffees head into the clash having won three of their past four matches and Dyche is confident they can get a result at Anfield.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “We were in decent spirits anyway, but (the win against Bournemouth) reaffirms to the players and staff that when you get it right, and when you take your chances, then it shows and I’ve always said we are a good outfit.

“Despite all the challenges, we have a strong group of players and it’s about performing and delivering. (Against Bournemouth) I was pleased it all came together. Not just to get a performance but to get a very good win on top of that.

“My main thing now is staying focused. I don’t want us to get carried away (with the occasion). It’s not that easy with all the noise and all the build-up, but players are in a good place at the moment, and we want that to continue.”

