Sean Dyche is ‘almost certain’ to be relieved of his duties at Everton, per a report, and Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has been heavily linked with the Toffees in recent days.

Pressure is mounting on Dyche after Everton have won just three of their 19 Premier League games this season, leaving them just one point outside the relegation zone.

Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, held talks with Graham Potter over replacing Dyche but the former Chelsea boss has now been appointed as West Ham’s new manager, following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

TFG are doing due diligence on managerial targets as part of normal succession planning and have several names on their shortlist.

According to journalist Ken Lawrence, Dyche is ‘almost certain’ to be on the way out and notes in his report that Mourinho, who is ‘at war with Turkish authorities over the way Turkey’s Super Lig is being run,’ is the Bookies’ current favourite to become the next Everton manager.

Mourinho was sacked by Everton owner Dan Friedkin at TFG’s other club, Roma, two-and-a-half years into his tenure. He later labeled Friedkin as “someone who knows little about football” and describing his dismissal as “unfair”.

It would be a major shock to see Mourinho appointed at Goodison Park for many but there have been some suggestions that he could return to the Premier League.

Sean Dyche unlikely to be sacked today – sources

There have been some rumours online this morning (Thursday) that Dyche has been relieved of his duties. Sources have informed TEAMtalk, however, that that is not the case and he will be in charge for their FA Cup clash against Peterborough United tonight.

However, TFG are working on bringing in a new manager and Dyche’s future at the club is in major doubt.

Mourinho said in an interview in October that when he leaves Fenerbahce, he would be willing to join a club ‘at the bottom’ of the Premier League, which fits Everton’s description at the moment.

“The best thing I have to do is when I leave Fener is that I go to a club that doesn’t play in UEFA competition,” Mourinho said.

“So a club at the bottom in England who needs a coach in two years, I’m ready to go. I don’t want to speak anymore about it. I want to speak about the game.”

Sources state that Mourinho would be open to a conversation about taking charge of Everton, despite his past issues with TFG, but there are a number of obstacles to his potential appointment.

Mourinho is under contract with Fenerbahce until the summer of 2026 and is on big wages of £8.8million per year. Everton are tight in regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and Mourinho, therefore, may be too expensive to bring in, despite the links.

David Moyes is a more viable short-term option for Everton

It’s also worth noting that if Dyche is to be sacked, Everton’s next manager may only get a contract until the end of the season until longer-term options are assessed. Interestingly, three of the Friedkins’ last four appointments at Roma have been until the end of the season in question.

Mourinho would only consider a longer-term contract at Everton or with any Premier League club and therefore if TFG take that approach again, he won’t be a viable option.

We understand that former Everton manager David Moyes, however, is very interested in returning to Goodison Park and would be open to re-joining on a contract until the end of the season.

Sources state that Moyes is a more likely next manager for Everton than Mourinho but TFG have several targets on their shortlist and nothing is certain at this stage.

We can also confirm that TFG are big admirers of Brentford manager Thomas Frank, but luring him away from the Bees mid-season is unlikely. He could be a viable candidate come the summer, however.

