Everton takeover hopeful John Textor would seemingly be in favour of sacking Sean Dyche and appointing a new manager, according to the latest reports.

Dyche is on thin ice at Everton after they lost all three of their first games of the new Premier League season, which has put them bottom of the formative table on goal difference behind fellow strugglers Southampton.

As if that wasn’t reason enough for Dyche to be in danger of his job, Everton could have new owners in place soon. American businessman Textor is trying to sell his Crystal Palace shares so he can buy a majority stake in Everton.

Often, when new owners come into a club, they can look to appoint a new manager more in line with their vision for the club – and that’s what could happen at Everton.

An update from The Sun has revealed that Textor has his heart set on appointing a different manager for Everton, insofar as actually identifying a preferred successor to Dyche.

With Dyche due to be under increasing pressure if Textor takes over on Merseyside, all eyes will be on who his successor could be in the Goodison Park dugout.

According to the report, Textor is fixated on Abel Ferreira, who is currently in charge of reigning Brazilian champions Palmeiras.

Everton would have to pay Palmeiras compensation if they wanted to appoint Ferreira before his contract expires at the end of next year, but that seems to be something Textor would be willing to do.

Ferreira, 45, was born in Portugal and played for Penafiel, Vitoria Guimaraes, Braga and Sporting CP during his playing career.

As a manager, he has had spells in charge of Braga, PAOK and Palmeiras, winning 10 trophies with the latter since moving to South America in 2020.

The next club he leads could be Everton, but that depends on Textor’s takeover and his own stance on leaving Palmeiras, which is yet to be uncovered.

Alternatives for next Everton manager

Another manager Everton could consider for the post-Dyche era, The Sun suggests, is Paulo Fonseca, who was only appointed by AC Milan over the summer but is already facing some pressure after his own winless first three league games.

Despite this, the report concludes that it may still be difficult to prise Fonseca away from the Serie A side.

Earlier this week, other sources linked David Moyes with a sensational return to Everton, more than a decade after he departed the club to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Moyes is still looking for his next job after his second spell with West Ham United came to an end over the summer.

But it appears that Textor has other ideas of who he could turn to if he has to identify a new manager for Everton’s new era.

What happens if Everton sack Dyche before their proposed takeover goes through remains to be seen.

