Dyche is running out of time, but could Mourinho or Moyes replace him?

Sean Dyche is in a battle to avoid the sack at Everton after their takeover by The Friedkin Group, but who could replace him?

When Everton got their new owners in December, it was only natural that Dyche’s position would come into question. The fact that he has overseen two draws and two defeats since the takeover was completed, with his side scoring just once along the way, means he remains in peril – and he knows it.

“To be clear, it should be,” Dyche said at a press conference when asked if his position was under scrutiny. “At the end of the day, if you’re a business of this size, and this club, succession plan should surely be part of their diligence.”

So, what could that succession plan look like? It’s not the easiest to predict, even when taking on insight from how The Friedkin Group have operated as the owners of Roma.

When they took over the Italian side in 2020, they kept struggling manager Paulo Fonseca in place until the end of that season (when his contract expired, as Dyche’s does at Everton this year), before replacing him with Jose Mourinho. However, Roma were not in a relegation battle at the time. And in 2024, the Friedkins showed a far more ruthless side, sacking not just Mourinho, but also his next two successors – Daniele De Rossi and Ivan Juric – as their patience wore thin.

Now, as the Toffees sit just one point above the relegation zone, Everton fans are wondering if the Friedkins could lure in a big name to see out the Goodison Park era and take them forward into their new stadium.

Graham Potter was a candidate but is now set to take over West Ham, so who else could be on Everton’s radar?

Here are seven potential candidates to replace Dyche.

Jose Mourinho

They couldn’t, could they?

The Friedkins must have thought they’d struck gold when they unexpectedly lured Mourinho to Roma, in a move that was barely even forecasted by the Italian media. After his debut season, Mourinho had ended Roma’s 14-year wait for a trophy.

However, two-and-a-half years into his tenure, Mourinho was sacked by the Friedkins – and he didn’t take it too well, later labelling president Dan Friedkin as “someone who knows little about football” and describing his dismissal as “unfair”.

It would be a surprise to see Mourinho working for the Friedkins again, then – especially since he is now employed by Fenerbahce – but he has indicated an openness to returning to the Premier League, and with a club nearer the bottom of the table.

Joining the dots, Everton could fit the bill, if he can settle his differences with their new owners. Things can change in football, so who knows?

The Friedkins seem attracted by appointing a big name – just as they are hoping to do at Roma when the time comes to replace caretaker boss Claudio Ranieri in the summer – and they don’t come much bigger than Mourinho.

David Moyes

A familiar face for Everton after his 11-year spell with the club between 2002 and 2013, Moyes has been out of work since West Ham let him go at the end of last season after he secured their top-flight survival.

Sources have stated that Moyes, now 61, would be open to returning to Everton – and crucially, that could be on the Friedkins’ favoured terms.

If Dyche is to be sacked, Everton’s next manager may only get a contract until the end of the season until longer-term options are assessed. Interestingly, three of the Friedkins’ last four appointments at Roma have been until the end of the season in question (De Rossi in caretaker charge last term, Juric this season after replacing De Rossi and Ranieri after replacing Juric).

Moyes is the most likely manager within this group of candidates to accept a short-term deal until the end of the season with Everton, which could put him in an advantageous position.

Previously, he had a 42% win rate as Everton’s manager. Their highest Premier League finish of fourth place came under his watch, even if it was 20 years ago.

Max Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri is an interesting case, since he is listed as being under consideration for both the Everton and Roma jobs. Obviously, he can only be appointed to one.

Even before The Friedkin Group took over Everton, Farhad Moshiri’s regime sounded out Allegri about becoming the club’s manager.

Understandably, the former Juventus boss remains on the radar, although TEAMtalk understands he would rather wait until the summer to assess his options.

Allegri, 57, has never managed outside Italy before, but his record of winning Serie A six times – once with AC Milan and five times in a row with Juventus during his first spell there – makes him appealing.

As far back as February 2020, Allegri confirmed he was learning English, though for personal and not professional reasons. Soon the time may come for him to test himself in the Premier League, though.

Gareth Southgate

It’s been 16 years since Sir Gareth Southgate last managed a club, but after leading England to two Euro finals in eight years, he has a much better reputation now than he did back then.

There are question marks over whether he wants to return to coaching, with the 54-year-old admitting that might not be the direction of his next role, but if he does, Everton would be interested.

Like with Allegri, Southgate has indicated a preference to wait before committing to his next job. But TEAMtalk can confirm he has been outlined by Everton as a potential target.

During his time in charge of the national team, Southgate gave England caps to the likes of Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin – while Jarrad Branthwaite was one of the last debutants from his reign.

Thomas Frank

“I’m a big admirer of his work,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank said of Dyche back in November, claiming the Everton manager doesn’t get enough credit.

Could Frank be the man to carry on Dyche’s work in the Everton dugout?

Although currently in a job with Brentford, sources state he is admired by Everton and TFG.

There has also been some speculation that Everton’s main target does currently have another job, although that cannot yet be verified and it doesn’t necessarily mean it is Frank.

Andoni Iraola

Some rumours are now circulating about Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola being a contender for Everton.

Iraola was Everton’s most recent opponent, leading his side to a 1-0 win over Dyche’s.

Bournemouth have the Spaniard under contract until the end of next season still, but as mentioned above, Everton’s ideal next manager may have to be taken away from another club.

Paulo Fonseca

Finally, what if things come full circle for the Friedkins? Could their first managerial appointment at Everton be the first manager they discarded at Roma?

Fonseca has long been linked with a Premier League job – with Everton among the linked parties historically – and has recently become available after AC Milan sacked him (ironically after a draw with Roma).

“On behalf of everyone at AS Roma, we would like to thank Paulo Fonseca for his hard work and leadership over the past two years,” Dan Friedkin said when the Italians released the Portuguese tactician in May 2021.

“Paulo guided the team through many challenges, including the Covid pandemic and a change of ownership, and did so with selfless integrity and great character. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours and know that he will be a great asset wherever he goes.”