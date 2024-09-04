‘Sensational’ David Moyes return to Everton edges closer as Sean Dyche learns sack timeline

Everton chiefs are warming to the idea of re-appointing David Moyes amid growing rumours that Sean Dyche could be sacked, it has been claimed.

Dyche became Everton manager in January 2023 and helped the Toffees remain in the Premier League that season as they finished in 17th place, two points above the bottom three. Last term, Dyche’s side managed 40 points and a 15th-placed finish.

The former Burnley boss has done well to try and stabilise Everton amid all the chaos at Goodison Park, though his time at the club could now be coming to an end.

Everton have endured a poor start to the new campaign, as they sit bottom of the table after losing all three of their games so far.

Dyche was hopeful of heading into the international break with three points on the board, and that looked a real possibility when his team went 2-0 up at home to Bournemouth last weekend.

Incredibly, though, Everton left empty handed as Bournemouth scored three late goals to complete a memorable comeback.

Dyche is losing the patience of both the Everton fans and hierarchy, and it has even been claimed that he is a ‘dead man walking’.

According to Football Insider, the 53-year-old will be axed by Everton if results do not pick up between the end of the current international break (September 10) and the start of the next international break (October 7).

Sean Dyche sack: David Moyes lined up as replacement

Everton were linked with a blockbuster move for Thomas Tuchel in July, but it is unlikely that he would take the job.

Instead, Football Insider claim that senior Everton officials are plotting Moyes’ ‘sensational’ return.

They are thankful for Dyche keeping the club in the top flight during the last two seasons but are keen on reuniting with Moyes, who remains a free agent since leaving West Ham United at the end of the last campaign.

Everton feel Moyes has the ability to take them back into the top half of the Premier League, while also getting the fans firmly back on side after his successful first spell on Merseyside.

The Scot was previously in charge of Everton between March 2002 and June 2013. Moyes did exceptionally well at Goodison Park, establishing Everton as regulars in the top seven.

Under Moyes’ guidance, Everton qualified for both the Champions League and Europa League – formerly known as the UEFA Cup – in addition to reaching the 2009 FA Cup final.

The 61-year-old’s return to Everton would certainly bring with it a much-needed spark to the club, but it remains to be seen whether he would be able to reignite some of his former magic.

Moyes’ stock fell following disappointing stints at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, though he excelled during his second spell with West Ham and helped them win the 2023 Europa Conference League.

