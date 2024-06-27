Everton have started the window quickly with two new players signed and Iliman Ndiaye is set to be announced as a new Toffees player very soon.

Sean Dyche’s side have brought in Tim Iroegbunam and re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United, while they’ve sold Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa for roughly £10m.

Reports suggest the sale of the young winger means Everton are close to ensuring they don’t breach the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) again.

One more sale before they submit their accounts for 2023/24 would make sure of things though and according to David Ornstein, they have just received a €10m (£8.5m) bid for defender Ben Godfrey from Atalanta.

The centre-back, who is often also used as a right-back, has gone through periods of being a key player for Everton but made only 13 starts in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Godfrey has just 12 months remaining on his contract at Goodison Park.

Given the Toffees are desperate to keep hold of key players such as Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite, Dyche is reportedly open to sanctioning his sale for the right price.

READ MORE: Everton get their man with target ‘undergoing medical’ for transfer that’ll force Newcastle exit

Everton keen to keep of key players

Ornstein’s report claims that Everton have set a price tag of €15m (£12.7m) for Godfrey, which has already been ‘offered by another club.’

French giants Lyon are believed to be the club who have matched the Toffees valuation and as a result they’re leading the race for the defender’s signature.

Dyche is determined to keep hold of key players such as Branthwaite, Arsenal target Amadou Onana and exit-linked striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin but Godfrey will need replacing if he does leave.

Everton have been linked with Man Utd’s Victor Lindelof, so he could potentially be an option they turn to. But we understand that he isn’t a priority.

The Toffees are also keen to sign a new winger and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they have held talks with Newcastle star Yankuba Minteh.

Everton were close to tying up a deal for Minteh before Newcastle’s move for Calvert-Lewin collapsed. Lyon have now bid £40m for the 19-year-old.

However, while the French club have met the Magpies’ valuation of Minteh reports suggest that he’s ‘rejected’ the transfer because he’s already ‘agreed terms’ with Everton.

It will be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club make a bid for him if they do sell Godfrey in the coming days.

Their priority is avoiding a breach of PSR though and £40m for Minteh may still be out of reach for now, with Newcastle also keen to sell before Sunday.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window