Everton secure defender with ‘huge potential’ who’s explained his ‘key reasons’ for signing

Jarrad Branthwaite is now officially under contract with Everton until 2027 after signing a new deal with the Premier League club.

Branthwaite has been given a chance by Sean Dyche this season after returning from a promising loan spell with PSV. His form has reportedly attracted various suitors, but Everton will be the club to benefit from his development over the next four years.

According to sporting director Kevin Thelwell, Branthwaite is already ‘excellent’ but has ‘exciting potential’ that can see him develop even further on Merseyside.

Thelwell told the club’s official media channels: “Jarrad is an excellent player with huge potential and his new contract is richly deserved after the way he has played for us so far this season, having gained key experience on loan at PSV last term.

“It is a great boost for Everton to have a young player with Jarrad’s talent commit his long-term future to the club.

“His performances so far this season have impressed everyone and given a glimpse of his exciting potential. We look forward to him getting even better in the years ahead in the royal blue of Everton.”

As for Branthwaite’s motivations for snubbing other opportunities, the 21-year-old has pointed to the family nature of the club he joined from Carlisle United in 2020.

Branthwaite added: “The stature of the club, how much of a family it is at Everton and how I just love playing here in front of the fans were key reasons for me signing.

“To sign this new contract was to show the commitment I have for the club and show how much it means to me to play for Everton.

“Since I joined, I’ve felt a connection with the club. The fans have been really good with me. For the first game I played, the cheer I got when my name was read out just gave me massive confidence to go out there and play my best game.

“Since I got in the team, the fans have shown me real support and that gives me confidence, especially for a young player. I can’t thank them enough.”

Dyche believes in Branthwaite

The new contract for Branthwaite signifies how his progress has been handled well by the club, with Dyche a big believer in the England under-21 international’s potential.

Addressing how his manager kept in touch with him during his PSV stint, despite not even being in charge of the club when that move was sanctioned, Branthwaite said: “I think it shows the type of person he is, ringing me while I was on loan with a different team. It shows the care he has for the players and how he wants to have everyone together as a team.

“When I came back to the club, we had a chat and it was just about if I train as hard as I can and show the quality I have, then I’ll get a chance.

“When the manager and Kevin Thelwell have full confidence in you, it makes you feel like you’re welcome here and I know I can go on the pitch when the manager puts me out there and he has full belief in me. It’s a massive factor in signing the contract.

“In the games I’ve had, I’ve given everything I’ve got and performed to a good level. I think once the points start coming our way which our performances have deserved more from, we can push up the table as well.”

