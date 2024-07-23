Everton are set to sign Napoli’s Jesper Lindstrom on a season-long loan, with the winger ‘travelling for a medical’ ahead of the switch, per reports.

As we exclusively revealed on Monday, the Toffees could make as many as three signings this week, with Sean Dyche keen to bring in two new wingers and a defensive midfielder.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Lindstrom is a key target for Everton and according to respected journalist Gianluca di Marzio, he is set for a medical on Merseyside.

Di Marzio has posted on X that Everton will sign Lindstrom on a season-long loan with a €22m (£18.5m) option to buy included in the deal. The Toffees will also pay a €3m (£2.5m) loan fee to secure the deal.

Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed Di Marzio’s report and everything points towards the move being sealed imminently.

The 24-year-old failed to make a goal contribution for Napoli after joining the club last summer but was excellent for former side Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 14 goals and made 14 assists in 80 appearances.

Dyche will hope Lindstrom, who is a confessed Liverpool supporter, can get back to his best at Goodison Park this season.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton are also in talks to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds and Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, while Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu is also a target.

Everton linked with former Tottenham star

Everton are also looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Galatasaray centre-back Davinson Sanchez, who is open a Premier League return after leaving Tottenham last summer.

The Colombian international was considered one of the most promising defenders in Europe when he signed for Spurs in 2017 but struggled to find consistency at the North London club.

Sanchez featured regularly under Mauricio Pochettino but gradually fell down Tottenham’s pecking order and joined Galatasaray on a £8m deal.

The 28-year-old has looked back to his best in Turkey, making 34 appearances last term, scoring three goals and helping his team to nine clean sheets in the process.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton are keen to sign a new centre-back this summer after selling Ben Godfrey to Atalanta.

Reports suggest that the Toffees have already made a bid of £15m for Sanchez and now Galatasaray have indicated they are ready to sell the player, as per Sporx.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will launch a fresh bid for the defender now he’s available as Sean Dyche looks to bring in more cover at the back.

While Sanchez may have endured a disappointing spell with Tottenham, his former boss Pochettino once believed he had world-class potential.

“I like his personality and how he is aggressive, he is fast, he will fit for us very well,” Pochettino said when Spurs signed Sanchez in 2017.

“It’s a massive opportunity because we believe he will be one of the best centre-backs in the world in the future.”

Everton line up move for Serie A right-back

Everton are also in the market for a new right-back, with Dyche’s only options in the position currently consisting of veteran duo Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young and Nathan Patterson.

Patterson, 22, has plenty of potential but has struggled to nail down a consistent spot in the Toffees’ starting XI, making only 10 starts in the Premier League last term.

Everton are looking to bring in more competition for the trio and Hellas Verona’s Jackson Tchatchoua has been heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the most promising full-backs in the Serie A and featured 27 times last season, making two assists in the process.

Reports from Italy suggest Everton have had a bid of €8m (£6.7m) plus €2m (£1.7m) in add-ons rejected by Hellas Verona, but aren’t far off matching their valuation.

The Serie A side are reportedly looking for a €10m (£8.4m) straight fee for Tchatchoua, so Everton are just £1.7m short of his price tag.

It will be interesting to see how this story progresses in the coming days as we understand Dyche is keen to get new players through the door as soon as possible.