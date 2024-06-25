Everton have started the summer with direction and purpose and Fabrizio Romano has revealed they’ve sealed their third signing of the window.

The Toffees were always going to have to spend shrewdly but sources have informed TEAMtalk that they are no longer under pressure to sell their best players.

This comes after they sold youngster Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa for roughly £10m and that has eased Everton’s worries regarding the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Sean Dyche’s side were able to make their first permanent signing with those funds, bringing in midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.

Everton have also re-signed Leeds United winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan after he impressed at Goodison Park last season, making seven goal contributions in 35 matches.

Dyche still wants more reinforcements, however, and has been looking to sign a new attacking midfielder to compete with Abdoulaye Doucoure.

As we reported last week, Marseille star Iliman Ndiaye is one player Everton have been seriously considering a bid for.

Now, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, talks have progressed very quickly and the Toffees are on the verge of announcing the signing of the former Sheffield United man.

Iliman Ndiaye to Everton is ‘here we go’ DONE

In an update on X, Romano has revealed that Ndiaye’s move to Everton is now fully agreed and finalised after the club reached an agreement with Marseille.

“Iliman Ndiaye to Everton, here we go! Deal in place for €18.5m plus €1.5m add-ons,” Romano wrote.

“Olympique Marseille accepted terms and contracts are set to be signed. Ndiaye has agreed on five year deal at Everton, despite other PL clubs interest he only wanted them.”

Ndiaye certainly has the potential to be a valuable addition to Everton’s squad.

Fans will remember him for his fantastic 2022/23 season with Sheff Utd, when he played a huge role in helping the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League by scoring 14 goals and making 11 assists in 46 Championship matches.

The 24-year-old struggled somewhat after making the switch to Marseille last summer, though, netting just four times in 46 matches for the French side. He will hope to get back to his best at Goodison Park.

As mentioned, Ndiaye can play as an attacking midfielder but will also give Everton another option in the striker position, which is vital amid the uncertainty surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Newcastle have been in talks to sign the centre-forward but the deal has now collapsed. TEAMtalk understands, though, that several other clubs are still interested in him.

Calvert-Lewin has just 12 months remaining on his Everton contract and they will consider offers in the region of £40m this summer.

