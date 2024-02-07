Seven classy players Everton could lose if relegated this season: Man Utd target, Arsenal linked midfielder…

Everton could lose key players like Amadou Onana, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jordan Pickford if relegated this season

Everton will find it near-impossible to keep hold of their best players should they be relegated this season, with clubs waiting to swoop in for their stars.

The Toffees currently sit third-bottom of the Premier League table after being controversially docked 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Everton are appealing that ruling and will receive a verdict on that in mid-February. However, they have also been charged with a second breach and it is unclear what the punishment will be for that one.

In this feature, we look at the players Everton are most likely to lose should they be relegated to the second tier for the first time since 1951.

Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite has been Everton’s standout performer this season, forming a solid centre-back partnership with James Tarkowski.

The talented 21-year-old has helped his team to keep seven clean sheets this term – the second-most of any player in the Premier League.

Branthwaite’s stunning form and sky-high potential has caught the attention of plenty of top clubs.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and even Liverpool are admirers of the England under-21s international.

Branthwaite is on a low salary at Everton at the moment, but if the Toffees go down and receive a big offer for him, they will almost certainly be forced to sell him.

Everton slapped a price tag of £100m on Branthwaite in January but they would have to accept less if they’re relegated this season.

Amadou Onana

Another young player touted to have huge potential, Amadou Onana has impressed in the middle of the park for Everton this season.

The 22-year-old centre-mid joined the Merseyside club from Lille for £33m in 2022 and has come on leaps and bounds since his move.

Onana generally plays as a defensive midfielder and averages 2.6 tackles and 0.6 interceptions per match. He has featured 17 times in the Premier League this term.

Sean Dyche is a big fan of Onana and sees him as a key player for the future, but if Everton are relegated he will inevitably go elsewhere.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen on a move for Onana, while Chelsea are also interested. He is under contract at Goodison Park until 2027.

Onana has previously admitted in interviews that he has aspirations to play at the very top of European football one day.

Jordan Pickford

England’s no.1 Jordan Pickford signed a new contract with Everton in February last year – which does NOT include a relegation clause – and is thought to be very happy at Goodison Park.

He has kept eight clean sheets this season – the most of any goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Pickford has played a key role in keeping Everton up in the last two campaigns. However, if he fails to do so again, clubs will no doubt come calling fpr his signature.

The 29-year-old may also be forced into leaving the Toffees as it seems unlikely he would keep his spot in the England team if he’s playing in the Championship.

Tottenham and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Pickford in the past.

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Another of Everton’s standout performers this season, left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko is finally showing why the Toffees paid £18m to sign him two years ago.

The Ukraine international has struggled in previous seasons but has been one of the Blues’ most vital defensive players this season.

Mykolenko makes an average of 3.2 tackles per game in the Premier League – the fourth-most of any player in the division.

His fighting spirit has characterised the dogged attitude Everton have displayed since their 10-point deduction.

Mykolenko’s good form, however, will have no doubt caught the attention of many a team. Therefore, if Everton are relegated and get a sizeable offer for him, they will probably have to accept it.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is finally free from injury but hasn’t had the impact many Evertonians thought he would after returning to full fitness.

The striker has scored just three goals in the Premier League this season and has failed to find the net in his last 12 matches.

Calvert-Lewin certainly has quality, though, evidenced by the fact that he was selected for the England squad in the 2022 Euros.

The 26-year-old would no doubt score more often if he was playing in a team with more prolific creators.

Arsenal are thought to be interested in Calvert-Lewin as they plan to sign a new striker in the summer, so could test Everton’s resolve with a bid if they drop to the Championship.

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Everton’s top scorer this season is Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has flourished since the arrival of Dyche at Goodison.

Now playing in an attacking midfield position, the 31-year-old has netted six times in 18 Prem appearances this term – 23% of all of Everton’s goals.

Doucoure penned a new contract with the Toffees in November and it is unclear whether his deal includes a relegation clause.

He has been open about the fact that he is happy at Everton, but given his reported £120,000 weekly wage, they would not be able to afford to keep him if they are relegated.

Jack Harrison

Jack Harrison signed for Everton from Leeds United on a season-long loan in August and has become one of their most important players.

The 27-year-old’s work rate and pressing has made him a perfect fit for Dyche’s system. His main position is as a winger, but he has also featured down the middle as an attacking midfielder.

Harrison missed the first five games of the season through injury but has now played 24 times for Everton, scoring four goals and laying on three assists.

He recently said he “couldn’t have asked for any more” in terms of his welcome to the Merseyside club, where he is playing a key role in their relegation battle.

Everton do not have an option to buy in his loan agreement, but Harrison does have a release clause that can be activated during his time at Goodison Park – thought to be set at around £20m.

They will not be able to trigger that clause if Leeds are promoted, however, and will find it difficult to afford if they are relegated regardless.

