Shock Everton links with £34m Tottenham star debunked as two January transfer priorities emerge

Everton are being linked with a surprise January move for Tottenham midfielder Conor Gallagher, but TEAMtalk understands that David Moyes’ side have two bigger priorities for the coming transfer window.

It is certainly the case that Everton were keen on signing Gallagher previously. They explored a move for him back in the summer of 2022, during his Chelsea days, following his successful loan stint with Crystal Palace.

Everton were ultimately unable to win the race at the time, and Gallagher has since had spells with Atletico Madrid, and now Tottenham.

However, Gallagher has had less consistent minutes under Roberto De Zerbi this season. The England international has started just three of Spurs’ nine Premier League matches so far, due to competition from the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and James Maddison.

Now, a report from Fussball News claims that Everton have added Gallagher to their shortlist for the January transfer window.

It’s claimed that Everton, Aston Villa and Leeds United are all keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s situation, though De Zerbi ‘values’ £34m man Gallagher and would be reluctant to lose him.

With Gallagher contracted until 2031 and Spurs under no pressure to sell, it would take a big fee to lure him away from the London club. Significantly, we understand that Everton have bigger priorities for the January window, anyway.

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Everton don’t need to sign Conor Gallagher

Everton’s owners, The Friedkin Group, are actively trying to sell the club, but sources confirm they are still committed to backing Moyes in the January window.

However, midfield is one of the areas where Everton are actually well stocked, so a big-money move for Gallagher makes little sense.

James Garner, when fit, has been a mainstay in midfield this season. 19-year-old Harrison Armstrong has also impressed, and Everton fans made clear that they were desperate to keep him when Nottingham Forest attempted to sign him over the summer.

Summer signing Hayden Hackney has had to wait for his chances, but notched a goal and an assist in Everton’s 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, and is growing into an exciting Premier League player.

Everton also have another summer signing to call upon: Christian Norgaard, who is not yet up to match sharpness after missing the start of the campaign due to injury. Merlin Rohl, naturally a midfielder, has played mostly as a right-back this term, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Charly Alcaraz are the options in the number 10 role.

Everton eyeing striker, full-back additions in January

Instead, Everton are prioritising bringing in a new striker in January. Moyes currently has only one recognised senior centre-forward in Thierno Barry after selling Beto in the summer and seeing a late move for Folarin Balogun collapse.

Marcus Rashford has been linked, but Everton face major hurdles to signing the Manchester United star, even on loan, in January.

Elsewhere, Everton continue to admire Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

The 22-year-old German Under-21 international has scored nine goals in 12 appearances this season and offers the physical presence and finishing the Toffees lack.

The wider striker search also includes Dinamo Zagreb’s Dion Beljo, whose prolific scoring record and 6ft5in frame have attracted attention from several Premier League sides, and Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul, where Everton have got some of the strongest interest.

Real Sociedad’s Orri Óskarsson is another name being monitored, as TEAMtalk revealed in an update last week.

Everton are also keen to bring in a new full-back this winter.

After deciding to loan out Adam Aznou, Moyes has only Vitaliy Mykolenko to call upon at left-back. Should he pick up an injury, Everton would be left with limited options in the position.

So a striker and left-back signing are on Everton’s to-do list. But an expensive move for Gallagher, at this stage, looks highly unlikely.

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