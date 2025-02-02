Everton are close to signing Charly Alcaraz and are interested in Adrien Truffert

Everton are on the verge of completing the signing of Flamengo midfielder Carlos ‘Charly’ Alcaraz and reports suggest they are considering a move for a new left-back ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

David Moyes has got off to an excellent start since his re-appointment as Toffees manager, with the Merseyside club winning their last three games.

Everton are now nine points outside the relegation zone, but Moyes has made it clear that he feels reinforcements are needed before the window slams shut.

Flamengo announced that Everton had agreed a deal to sign Alcaraz, 22, on loan on Friday, with the deal including a mandatory buy clause should he reach a certain number of appearances.

As reported by The Bobble, the former Southampton man is set to take a medical imminently ahead of officially completing his move to Goodison Park.

The same outlet has also claimed that Everton have opened talks with midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye over extending his contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Several Everton players are also on expiring contracts, such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Michael Keane and five others, so it will be interesting to see how many pen an extension in the coming weeks and months.

Report: Everton ‘working on deal’ for Rennes left-back

Meanwhile, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed that Everton are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Rennes left-back Adrien Truffert on a ‘loan to buy’ deal.

Everton have only one natural left-back option in Vitaliy Mykolenko as things stand and although he put in a good performance in a 4-0 win over Leicester on Saturday, Moyes is keen to bring in more cover for him.

Truffert, 23, impressed at the Olympics playing for France and has one full international cap. The report claims that Man Utd and Liverpool have shown interest but that has ‘waned’ amid Rennes’ poor form this season.

Everton are ‘looking at’ a loan deal with an option to buy included and Truffert is valued at €15m (£12.5m, $15.5m) according to Transfermarkt.

Interestingly, the Mail add in their report that Fulham have shown interest in signing Jack Harrison, who is on loan at Everton from Leeds United.

Harrison has fallen down the pecking order, with Jesper Lindstrom preferred by Moyes, and offloading him would allow the Toffees to make another domestic loan signing.

The 28-year-old’s potential departure would leave Everton short of cover in the right-wing position, however, so they would likely have to try and sign another player in that position should they lose him.

With the transfer window set to close at 11pm tomorrow (Monday) it could be a busy couple of days for Moyes and Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

