Everton slap astronomical price tag on Arsenal, Newcastle linked star with replacement already found

Newcastle and Arsenal have both been linked with Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton will have to sell several players this summer to balance the books and among those linked with an exit is number nine Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England international struggled for form for much of the season but found the net in four of his last seven games of the campaign – including one in the Merseyside derby.

Calvert-Lewin ultimately played a big role in helping Everton avoid relegation and Sean Dyche wants to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

However, reports suggest that Newcastle and Arsenal have shown an interest in the 27-year-old and could look to capitalise on the Toffees’ situation.

They were docked eight points this season for two breaches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and will likely have to make one big sale before June 30th to avoid another charge next season.

Centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who is a target for Manchester United and Tottenham, is one potential departure, while midfielder Amadou Onana is being chased by Bayern Munich.

Everton are trying to convince Branthwaite to stay but in that case, Dyche would likely have to offload one other player alongside Branthwaite.

Calvert-Lewin has just 12 months remaining on his contract and Everton will hold talks with him in the near future. If they’re unable to tie him down to fresh terms, they may be forced into a sale.

Everton slap huge price tag on Calvert-Lewin

Despite their financial situation Everton are not willing to let their main striker leave on the cheap and according to Football Insider, will demand £60m for him this summer.

He remains ahead of Beto and youngster Youssef Chermiti in Dyche’s pecking order and is considered one of the best forwards in the Premier League when fully fit.

It’s no surprise to see clubs keeping tabs on Calvert-Lewin’s situation but it does seem unlikely anyone would be willing to pay £60m for him.

Nevertheless, Everton seem to be planning for his potential departure and as exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, are considering a move for Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo.

Sources say Dyche is a big admirer of the 6ft5 Hatters star and thinks he would fit perfectly into his system.

It has also been confirmed that Neal Maupay will return to the Toffees now that his loan with Brentford has ended and it remains to be seen whether Dyche will reintegrate him into the first team.

He will give Everton another option up front should Calvert-Lewin depart but it’s worth noting Maupay has scored only one goal in 32 matches for the Merseyside club.

It will be a crucial summer window for Dyche and his team and it will be interesting to see who the first player sold will be.

