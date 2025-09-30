Everton’s lack of a natural right-back was exposed in their 1-1 draw with West Ham United, and David Moyes’ side are actively looking to add depth to that position in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

Jake O’Brien, who is naturally a centre-back, has generally performed well at right-back since Moyes took charge. Still, sources are clear that the manager wants more competition for the Irish international.

Everton dominated large portions of the Monday night clash and got ahead thanks to a fine first-half header from Michael Keane. But, in the 65th minute, West Ham left-back Malick Diouf cut through the Toffees’ right-hand side with an excellent run, allowing him to get a cross into the box, before Jarrod Bowen capitalised and scored an equaliser.

O’Brien was caught out numerous times, and while he has largely been solid under Moyes, the performance has put a spotlight on Everton’s right-back conundrum.

It’s no secret that it was a position the Toffees were keen to strengthen in January. Everton held talks with Fulham right-back Kenny Tete and came very close to signing him on a free transfer, before he ultimately agreed to improved terms with the London side and extended his contract at Craven Cottage.

Everton considered other stars such as Kyle Walker-Peters, who started and played well for West Ham last night, after they won the race for his signature following his departure from Southampton. Kyle Walker, who joined Burnley from Manchester City, was another right-back they looked at.

The Toffees ultimately decided to focus on other areas in what was a largely successful summer window, but now Moyes is keen to rectify what could be considered an error, and it could have ramifications for one player in particular…

One in, one out for Everton?

TEAMtalk understands that Everton will prioritise the signing of a new right-back in January and work is currently ongoing behind the scenes to identify targets.

“That is one of the areas we are looking at”, one source close to Everton’s recruitment confirmed.

We have consistently reported that The Friedkin Group are prepared to invest in the squad further this winter as they aim to get the club back into Europe as soon as possible.

Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez was another option considered over the summer, and he could be looked at again, though Everton are yet to decide on a top target.

But whoever Everton look to bring in, it is likely that right-back Nathan Patterson’s time at the club will come to an end in 2026.

Everton reached an agreement in principle with Sevilla for the Scotsman, who has made just six appearances since Moyes’ reappointment, to join the LaLiga side on a season-long loan, but the move collapsed due to Everton failing to bring in a replacement.

Barring Patterson forcing his way into the side before the January window, the writing looks to be on the wall for his future.

Moyes still has positives to take with ‘long journey’ ahead

Everton now sit ninth in the Premier League table, only behind eighth-placed Chelsea on goal difference, and level on points with five different teams in what has shaped up to be a tight start to the campaign.

The Toffees also remain unbeaten at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, with two wins (one Carabao Cup victory) and two draws so far. That will be tested again when they play an in-form Crystal Palace side at home on Sunday.

Moyes is under no illusions and Everton’s goal to become a team fighting towards the top of the Premier League table will not be easy, and the manager admitted they have a ‘long journey’ ahead to improve and hit their targets.

“We did a lot of good things but we just couldn’t quite craft a chance to get a second goal. Once we didn’t get it, West Ham grew in confidence and belief that they could get something themselves, which they did. Some good things and some not so good things,” Moyes said post-match.

“Our record here [at the Hill Dickinson Stadium] at the moment has been good enough. We want to keep it going. We started the season well. We want to raise expectations but we can’t forget that we have a long journey to go and we are just at the start of it.”

