Everton are standing their ground on the future of Iliman Ndiaye, with TEAMtalk sources revealing the club’s true stance on a sale amid growing interest in his signature.

The Toffees suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, their first defeat at their new stadium, and have dropped to 14th in the Premier League table.

Despite Everton suffering back-to-back defeats to Spurs and Manchester City, there have been positives to take from their early-season performances, and Ndiaye has arguably been their star man.

The versatile 25-year-old, who can play as a winger on either flank or as an attacking midfielder, has impressed with his dynamism, work rate, flair, and ability to score goals and create chances for his teammates. He is now one of the first names on the team sheet for David Moyes.

Ndiaye’s impressive displays haven’t gone unnoticed. As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, several top sides are showing strong interest in signing him, including some from the Premier League and elite European sides.

Everton insiders have told us that the club are thrilled with his adaption to Premier League football, following his switch from Marseille in the summer of 2024 for around £15m.

“He’s bringing exactly what we need – energy, vision, and resilience,” one source confided. This satisfaction extends to Moyes’s tactical setup, where Ndiaye has thrived alongside players like Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Everton sources respond to price tag claims; suitors queue up

Recent reports have floated a potential £30m price tag for Ndiaye, but TEAMtalk sources close to Everton have dismissed these figures as “laughable.”

Drawing financial parallels to defender Jarrad Branthwaite, whom Everton value at over £70 million, the club has set a premium on the Senegalese international that aligns with market trends for similar profiles.

Think of players like Bruno Guimaraes, Matheus Cunha or Declan Rice – dynamic midfielders who command fees north of £60 million in today’s inflated market.

Everton are adamant they won’t entertain offers below their internal assessment, which our sources peg at significantly higher than the rumored £30 million.

This stance reflects a broader strategy under owners, The Friedkin Group, to retain talent amid financial pressures, especially with their new stadium now open and in full flow.

Interest in Ndiaye is mounting from across Europe. Atletico Madrid, known for their shrewd recruitment, have scouted him extensively.

Several Premier League rivals, including Tottenham and Newcastle United are monitoring his progress, while Italian clubs like AC Milan and Napoli have expressed admiration for his versatility.

Yet, Everton’s message is clear: any suitor must meet their valuation or look elsewhere, and they are planning to rebuff any advances in the January window.

In the coming months, Ndiaye’s form could dictate the narrative. With Senegal duties at the Africa Cup of Nations looming, his stock may rise further.

For now, Merseyside remains his home, and Everton are in no rush to cash in on a player they see as integral to their revival. In a league where loyalty is rare, this resolve is refreshing – if not a gamble in uncertain times.

