Everton are interested in CA Talleres winger Ramon Sosa but face competition from Nottingham Forest for his signature, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

We exclusively revealed the Toffees’ interest in the Paraguay international in January and sporting director Kevin Thelwell could now step up his efforts to sign the 24-year-old.

Sean Dyche has made signing a new winger one of his top priorities. Everton have missed out on Jaden Philogene already this summer and are now scouring the market for alternatives.

Wilfried Gnonto remains a target but Leeds are standing firm on their £25m valuation and that makes a move difficult for the Merseyside giants.

Sosa could be the next target Thelwell turns to. TEAMtalk can confirm he is desperate to make a Premier League move this summer.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd given transfer ultimatum as Euro giants line up fresh move for Scott McTominay

The winger, who can play on either flank or as a centre-forward, has scored 17 goals and made 13 assists in 56 games since joining Talleres in January last year.

Sosa could be the ideal player to come in and compete with Dwight McNeil for a starting spot at Goodison Park, but securing a deal for him won’t be easy.

Nott’m Forest ‘hold talks’ over Sosa deal

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Nottingham Forest view Sosa as a key target for the summer.

We understand that ‘direct talks’ have been held between Forest and the Paraguayan’s agents and they are pushing to get a deal done.

Reports suggest that Chelsea and Wolves are also keeping tabs on Sosa’s situation as he continues to push for a move to England.

Sosa’s agent, Daniel Campos, previously revealed that Chelsea had contacted him over a potential move.

“I spoke with Chelsea’s sporting director,” Campos said. “They are taking (Sosa) into consideration.”

As per HITC, Talleres value Sosa at around £12m which is relatively cheap for a player of his quality and potential, so it will be interesting to see if any of his suitors match that fee.

Everton ‘send offer’ for Tammy Abraham

According to reports from Italy, Everton remain interested in Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

There is currently uncertainty surrounding the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract at Goodison Park and has interest from the Premier League.

The Toffees are also trying to find a buyer for Neal Maupay, who spent last season on loan with Brentford and isn’t in Dyche’s plans for the future.

Abraham, 26, is ‘unlikely to have a future with Roma’ as the Italian side pursue a deal for Girona striker Artem Dovbyk.

According to Corriere della Serra, the former Chelsea man would ‘gladly return to the Premier League’ and Everton, along with West Ham, have reportedly ‘made bids’ for him.

The Hammers, however, are currently prioritising a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug, so it seems unlikely they’d sign both players.

The report doesn’t reveal how much Everton have bid for Abraham but Roma are said to value him at €30m (£25.3m).

It seems unlikely the Toffees would spend that much on the England international unless they part ways with Calvert-Lewin or make another significant sale before the transfer window closes.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window