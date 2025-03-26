Everton hold concrete interest in Rangers striker Hamza Igamane and are currently favourites to sign him this summer, but it will take a big fee to lure him from Glasgow.

The Toffees are expected to have one of the biggest transfer windows in their recent history under new owners The Friedkin Group, and a new number nine is a priority for David Moyes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Everton contract is set to expire in June, so barring him signing an extension he’ll leave on a free transfer – and he will need replacing.

TEAMtalk understands that Rangers star Igamane is one of the players under serious consideration by Everton. The 22-year-old has been outstanding for the Gers this term, impressing both domestically and in the Europa League, with 14 goals across all competitions.

Several sides are interested. In fact, sources have said that ‘everyone’ has scouted Igamane this season, with Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen and Nice all keen.

However, they have reiterated that Everton are firmly in the race for Igamane and are ‘front of the queue’ to sign him at this stage.

It will take a bid of over £20m for Everton to land Igamane, which would represent a sizeable profit for Rangers after they brought him in for £2.5m last summer.

Everton favourites to sign Hamza Igamane – sources

Rangers‘ recruitment policy is to find gems around the world and sell them on for big profits. This season hasn’t gone to plan result-wise, but some of their stars look close to helping their buy low, sell high plans.

A big sale of Igamane would be a step in the right direction, even if the fan favourite leaving wouldn’t go down too well with Rangers’ supporters.

Igamane is not alone in being a sellable asset, although it’s clear that he is the player with the highest value as things stand.

His teammate Niko Raskin is also on the radar of English es and as TEAMtalk has revealed Aston Villa, Leeds and Brentford are casting a keen eye over the Belgian.

Everton, for their part, will have some funds to play with. With Calvert-Lewin potentially leaving and Armando Broja’s loan from Chelsea set to end, they could bring in more than one new striker.

The Toffees have as many as eight first team players set to be out of contract in June, so they will look to strengthen in all positions.

Igamane would be an exciting addition, although living up to the last striker to have left Rangers for Everton – club icon Duncan Ferguson – will be a tough ask.

