Everton and Manchester United are among several clubs interested in Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 24-year-old earned rave reviews for his performances at Copa America for Colombia and now a move to the Premier League looks to be on the cards.

Rios started all of Colombia’s matches in their run to the final and sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Everton, Man Utd, West Ham and Leicester are keeping tabs on his situation.

Palmeiras are looking for around £12m for the Palmeiras star, who generally plays as a defensive midfielder or in a number eight role.

Rios joined Palmeiras in March 2023 and has made 85 appearances for the Brazilian giants, scoring five goals and making two assists, helping his team to lift two trophies.

He could be an ideal replacement for Amadou Onana at Everton, who has joined Aston Villa in a £50m deal, but the Toffees will have to move quickly to win the race.

Rios could be a big signing for Everton

Everton have a fast start to the transfer window by bringing in Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien, Tim Iroegbunam, Jesper Lindstrom (loan) and Jack Harrison (loan) so far.

They’ve also sold Ben Godfrey, Lewis Dobbin and Amadou Onana for around £70m combined. TEAMtalk can also confirm that they are actively looking to find buyers for Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay.

Sean Dyche has made signing a new midfielder to replace Onana one of his top priorities for what remains of the transfer window.

With Rios available for around £12m, he represents a relatively cheap option that reflects Everton’s new philosophy to focus on signing young players with a high ceiling.

Man Utd are also interested in Rios but their focus is currently on completing the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils are also working on deals for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

West Ham and Leicester are therefore considered the main competitors to Everton for Rios’ signature and it will be interesting to see who makes the first concrete move in the race.

When asked whether Everton would make any more signings this summer, Dyche suggested that it would be dependent on whether they could generate funds from player sales.

“I don’t think so with the finances that we have got, or haven’t, as the case may be. But we will have to wait and see.”

Along with Keane, Holgate and Maupay, the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Goodison Park remains uncertain.

He has less than 12 months remaining on his contract and a number of Premier League sides are interested in him.

Everton want to keep the striker but if they are unable to tie him down to fresh terms they could be forced into a sale.

