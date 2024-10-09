Everton have been linked with a move with Red Star Belgrade star Silas Katompa Mvumpa but TEAMtalk understands that the Toffees are not pursuing a move for the winger.

The Toffees are set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group, who also own AS Roma, and speculation has been rife over whether they will back Sean Dyche with new signings in January.

Reports have also suggested that TFG could look to replace Dyche when they take over, which, if all goes smoothly, should happen before the end of December.

But we understand that Dyche maintains the full backing of the Everton hierarchy despite the Merseyside club’s shaky start to the campaign.

Everton were linked with several wingers over the summer, such as Jaden Philogene and Ernest Nuamah, but ultimately didn’t seal deals for the duo. The Toffees did strengthen in wide areas by signing Jack Harrison (loan), Jesper Lindstrom (loan) and Iliman Ndiaye (£17m) but repots suggest that they want more reinforcements in that area.

Silas, 26, who is on loan at Red Star from VfB Stuttgart, has been linked with a move to Everton this week. He has a release clause of €10m (£8.4m; $11m) in his contract, which has caught the attention of multiple sides.

However, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Everton do not hold a concrete interest in Silas and won’t be pursuing a move for him in January.

Everton not expecting a busy January – sources

Everton currently sit 16th in the Premier League table after seven games. They failed to win in their first five matches but a big three points against Crystal Palace lifted them out of the relegation zone.

The Toffees seem to have turned a corner and are now unbeaten in their last three games, with a clash against Ipswich Town to come after the international break.

Harrison has performed fairly well in recent matches, whilst Lindstrom is yet to find his feet in the Premier League.

They are Everton’s main two right-wing options and that is an area they could look to strengthen in January, but their spending power will depend on whether TFG take charge in time.

Dwight McNeil has also featured on the right-wing but has been utilised in an attacking midfield role recently, while Ndiaye has been playing off the left.

The Toffees are also in need of more options at both left-back and right-back, so they could be areas that TFG look to strengthen once they come in.

Sources close to Everton believe, however, that the squad is capable of securing a safe Premier League position, so they will not panic in January and are in no hurry to spend on new additions.

Toffees focused on keeping star players

Meanwhile, Everton are focused on keeping their best players at the club and are in talks with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin over a new contract.

Calvert-Lewin’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and Newcastle, as well as clubs around Europe, are keeping tabs on his situation.

We understand that Everton have offered the England international a significant pay rise as they try and tie down his long-term future.

Calvert-Lewin maintains a positive relationship with the Toffees hierarchy and he is not actively looking to leave the club.

Jarrad Branthwaite was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer but the Red Devils were unable to secure a deal for the centre-back, despite making multiple bids.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been linked with Branthwaite but TEAMtalk sources say that Everton are not concerned and will not budge on their valuation of over £75m.

Branthwaite is under contract until 2027 so Everton hold all the power in negotiations – but would like to tie him down to a new deal and reward him for his excellent performances in royal blue.

Jordan Pickford has also been linked with a departure from Everton in recent weeks but TEAMtalk can confirm that Everton view him as a vital player and he will not be going anywhere.

