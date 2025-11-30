Liverpool have been linked with a spectacular move for Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, and TEAMtalk sources have revealed the Toffees’ stance on selling their star man in January.

Ndiaye, 25, has been Everton’s standout performer this season, notching four goals and an assist so far, and consistently creating plenty of chances for his teammates.

His performances have caught the attention of multiple sides. Inter Milan explored a move for him over the summer, and now a report claims Liverpool, along with Tottenham and Manchester City, have ‘made inquiries’ into his availability, with a view to potentially signing him.

This came after TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed previously that Spurs, Newcastle, Juventus, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid are all admirers.

The overtures are no surprise, given Ndiaye’s fantastic performances of late. However, reliable TEAMtalk sources close to the situation have moved quickly to play down the chances of a transfer.

They confirm that no club has made contact over a move for Ndiaye since Inter in the summer, contrary to recent claims. Crucially, Everton are set to stand firm – they have no intention of listening to any offers for Ndiaye in January. They are in a strong position, given he’s contracted until 2029.

Should bids arrive next summer, they will have to be huge to stand any chance of luring Ndiaye away from Hill Dickinson Stadium. The same sources also suggested that Liverpool are the last club Everton would sell to, given their rivalry.

Moyes: “No intention of letting him go, that’s for sure”

I have been told that no specific price tag has been placed on Ndiaye as Everton have no intention of selling him. However, others have suggested that it would take north of £70m for them to reluctantly green light a sale.

As for Ndiaye himself, he is understood to be fully focused on helping the Toffees succeed. He has a good relationship with his teammates, particularly with fellow Senegalese international Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Therefore, Liverpool, who are reportedly considering Ndiaye as a winger signing, will have to look elsewhere this winter. Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo could be a more likely addition for the Reds, given his £65m release clause.

Moyes also confirmed in a recent interview that Everton have no intention of letting Ndiaye go.

“I don’t really see the speculation because I’m not looking probably,” Moyes told a press conference earlier this month.

“I think he’s got a three-and-a-half-year deal here, maybe more, so it’s something we’re fully aware of, and he’s playing really well.

“It would be wrong for teams not to talk about him because of his form. Here at Everton, we’re building a team and we want to build with players like Ili, so we’ve no intention of letting him go, that’s for sure.”

