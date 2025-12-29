Everton and Jack Grealish are more-than-happy with how his loan from Manchester City is progressing, sources confirm, amid speculation over his long-term future on Merseyside.

The 30-year-old has been one of the Toffees’ brightest sparks in a season where Everton are looking to outperform their current mid-table standing and push for European qualification.

Grealish has notched two goals and 14 assists in 16 Premier League appearances for Everton and is one of the first names on the team sheet under David Moyes.

However, the City loanee missed Everton’s 0-0 draw against Burnley. This coincided with the release of a story by a tabloid, which accused Grealish of partying into the early hours over the Christmas period.

It is claimed that the party took place following Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, a week before the Burnley clash.

But contrary to speculation that erupted due to his absence, sources confirmed to us that the reason for Grealish missing the game vs the Clarets was due to him suffering from a virus. This was later confirmed by Moyes.

And meanwhile, new reports have speculated that Everton are reluctant to sign Grealish permanently at the end of this season. But our understanding is that these claims are wide of the mark…

Grealish ‘loving’ life at Everton

“Jack’s loving it here,” an insider told us. “The freedom on the pitch suits him, and the squad dynamic is strong. No egos, just hard work.”

With the campaign nearing its midpoint, discussions about a permanent transfer are simmering. Everton holds a buy option, giving them first dibs to negotiate the £50million fee stipulated in the deal.

Both parties plan to evaluate the situation toward season’s end, factoring in Grealish’s form, Everton’s league position, and financial fair play constraints.

If the Blues secure a European spot, activating the clause could be a no-brainer but the fee is something that they would hope to bring down.

City, meanwhile, might entertain offers if Grealish expresses a desire to stay put.

Rumours swirled after Grealish missed Everton’s draw with Burnley, but medical reports confirmed his absence was legitimate, quashing any disciplinary concerns.

As Everton prepares for a busy January fixtures list, including a big FA Cup tie against Sunderland, Grealish’s return could be pivotal.

A permanent switch would signal ambition from the Everton, potentially locking in a top-quality star for the next few years.

For now, the mutual satisfaction suggests this loan could blossom into something lasting, and any suggestions of tensions between Grealish and Moyes behind the scenes are untrue – they have an excellent relationship.

