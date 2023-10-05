Sources: Everton hold talks with World Cup-winning centre-back but deal doomed to failure

TEAMtalk understands that Jerome Boateng has turned down interest from the Premier League in order to secure a move back to Bayern Munich.

The 35-year-old is training with his former club who have suffered a host of injuries in defence and have been on the lookout for cover.

Boateng is a free agent having left French side Lyon in the summer and he has been exploring his options ever since.

We understand that Everton have been amongst a number of teams who have talked to the former Manchester City man.

However, the chance to move back to Bayern has been too much for him to turn down and he is now training with Thomas Tuchel’s outfit.

Boateng, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, made just 24 appearances for City before quitting to head to Bayern in 2011.

In total he played 364 times for the Bavarian giants, scoring 10 goals in time and winning a plethora of trophies.

In terms of Everton‘s interest in the player, Sean Dyche still believes he needs to strengthen at the back to get the best out of side.

Dyche unhappy with Everton defence

Dyche’s philosophy has always been to build from the back and he is seemingly unconvinced that he has the right players to drive the club forward.

James Tarkowski and highly-rated youngster Jarrad Branthwaite started last weekend’s shock home loss to Luton Town, while Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey were on the bench.

Whether Everton’s interest in Boateng was just a ruse to spread panic among their current centre-backs remains to be seen, although it appears that Bayern have won the race to land the experienced centre-back anyway.

The Toffees are back in action on Saturday when they host Bournemouth and will be looking to banish their home woes and get back to winning ways against the Cherries.

