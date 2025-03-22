Koni De Winter has been earmarked as a possible Jarrad Branthwaite replacement at Everton

Everton are preparing themselves for the possible exit of Jarrad Branthwaite this summer by identifying a two-cap Belgium international as his successor and with sources revealing the minimum price it would cost to secure his signing.

The Toffees are gearing up for what they hope will be a pretty transformative summer as The Friedkin Group looks to put their stamp on the Merseyside giants. And with majority shareholder Dan Friedkin prepared to significantly invest into the side and thrust Everton back into the upper reaches of the Premier League, a number of high-calibre signings will be targeted this summer.

However, much of their summer transfer business will depend on the ability to keep their star names at the club and speculation over the future of prized asset Branthwaite has gathered pace again in recent days.

To that end, a report on Friday detailed a new push from Manchester United to sign the player – and this time it is claimed the 22-year-old is ready to say ‘yes’ to the transfer, on the proviso that one condition is met.

Now information provided to TEAMtalk has revealed that the Toffees have joined the list of clubs chasing Genoa centre-half Koni De Winter as a potential heir.

Sources revealed to us earlier this month that representatives of both Inter Milan and Premier League Wolves have made several recent checks on the two-times capped Belgium defender.

Now those same sources have revealed several Bundesliga sides have also entered the race, while the Toffees are also understood to have made the player a top target.

As a result of the growing interest in their star, the Serie A side are ready to put a minimum €25m (£21m, $27.1m) asking price on the defender’s head – a fee unlikely to deter his suitors.

De Winter primed for summer transfer

Considered a possible replacement for Branthwaite were he to leave – though we understand Everton could make a move for the 22-year-old regardless – we’ve been informed that scouts are following him closely and is considered a ‘strong candidate’ to reinforce their defence.

A player of great versatility and defensive intelligence, De Winter is already considered an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their backline.

As reported previously, and despite his contract with Genoa running until 2028, the Serie A side will not stand in the player’s way if a sizeable offer lands on their desk this summer.

With Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A clubs in the mix, competition for his signature is becoming increasingly fierce and Genoa may very well decide to make the most of this situation, which could materialise in a very lucrative transfer.

Everton transfer round-up: Doucoure ‘to leave’; WBA man eyed

Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to leave Everton at the end of the season with no talks are being held over a contract extension, and with a likely replacement for the midfielder already found, sources have revealed.

Elsewhere, the Toffees are making regular checks on West Brom winger Tom Fellows with steps being taken over a possible summer raid.

With Jack Harrison’s loan from Leeds set to end this summer and the Toffees currently looking unlikely to either extend the arrangement or commit to his permanent signing, a new winger will likely figure highly on Everton’s radar this summer.

To that end, sources have also revealed Everton interest in signing Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur following his excellent season on loan at Leeds.

IN-FOCUS: Who is Koni De Winter?

➡️ Koni De Winter was born in Antwerp in June 2002 to a Belgian father and a Congolese mother and stands an imposing 6ft 3in tall.

➡️ Capable of playing as a central defender or a full-back, the player made his name in Belgium playing in the academy of Zulte Waregem.

➡️ With the player’s abilities beginning to attract plenty of interest, De Winter was brought to Italy by Juventus in summer 2018, with the player making history by becoming the first Belgian to represent the Old Lady.

➡️ A regular with their Under-19s side, often captaining the side, De Winter was promoted to the senior side by then-coach Andrea Pirlo for a UCL clash against Barcelona in October 2020.

➡️ However, he had to wait a year for his official debut for the Bianconeri, replacing Juan Cuadrado in a 4-0 Champions League defeat to Chelsea in November 2021.

➡️ A month later, in December 2021, De Winter – then 19 – made history by becoming the youngest Juventus player to debut as a starter in the UCL at 19 years and 179 days.

➡️ After renewing his deal at Juve for four more years in summer 2022, De Winter joined Empoli on a season’s loan, where he made 14 appearances.

➡️ A year later, he was on the move again, this time joining Genoa, who signed the player with an option to buy which they took up in summer 2024, paying Juve just €8m (£6.8m).

➡️ Now rated at three times that price, De Winter has won two caps for his country, debuting in a friendly against Republic of Ireland in March 2024.