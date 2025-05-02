Everton are trying to complete the ambitious signing of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap before Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Merseyside club’s fans can be excited by a bright future in which they can look forward to their new owners flexing their muscles and moving into a state-of-the-art stadium. Everton also have hopes of major changes on the pitch and are pushing hard in the window to land some top targets.

Everton are one of the sides keen on Delap, and TEAMtalk sources state they have made a major push to try and convince him to join them over other elite clubs. David Moyes’ side want the 22-year-old to be the face of the future of the club and kickstart the new era and revolution.

There is no doubt they face a big challenge to beat the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea to his signature. Those two clubs can offer Delap more lucrative deals, and both could potentially have Champions League football next season, too.

That is feeding into the timeline of Delap’s decision as he waits to see what competitions United and Chelsea will be playing in.

United have made a huge effort to land Delap too, and there is hope at Old Trafford that he will join up this summer to become Ruben Amorim’s new No 9. However, there is no guarantee, as the race for the English goalscorer is fierce.

United, like Chelsea and Everton, will have to wait and find out what Delap’s final decision will be.

Chelsea have had very positive discussions with the rising star and some sources at Stamford Bridge believe they have won the race.

Manchester City do have a buy-back clause but they are not expected to activate it and are currently not considered to be in the frame.

Liam Delap can leave Ipswich for £30m

Ipswich signed Delap from City in a deal worth up to £20m last summer and a release clause of £30m was included in his terms. That clause became active as soon as The Tractor Boys’ relegation was confirmed and he will move on from the club this summer.

TEAMtalk first revealed Everton’s interest in Delap on April 7.

We understand that Newcastle are also in the mix, with their manager Eddie Howe having held talks with the player to try and convince him on joining.

Reports in the German press have tipped Man Utd to swoop for Bayer Leverkusen hitman Patrik Schick if they miss out on Delap to one of their English rivals.

The Red Devils are hoping to wrap up a deal for a new centre-forward to complement the signing of Matheus Cunha.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Cunha’s move from Wolverhampton Wanderers is very advanced.

Everton identify four targets; United move ‘accelerates’

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm that Everton have shortlisted four midfielders in preparation for Abdoulaye Doucoure potentially moving on.

Elsewhere, reports on the continent claim United chiefs are ‘accelerating’ their pursuit of a different striker to Delap.

Amorim’s side are supposedly hoping to land the goal machine before Atletico Madrid.

TIMELINE: Liam Delap’s rise to Premier League prominence

➡️ Joined Man City’s academy in 2019 at the age of 16 after 10 years at Derby County, where his dad Rory previously played.

➡️ Scored just 18 minutes into his senior debut for City in an EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in September 2021 and made his Premier League bow just three days later.

➡️ After a succession of injuries, Delap made his Champions League debut for City at Sporting in February 2022, coming on for Bernardo Silva in a 5-0 win.

➡️ Loaned out to Stoke City and then Preston during the 2022/23 season, scoring just four times in 38 appearances combined.

➡️ Joined Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and scored eight times in 32 outings for the Tigers as they finished seventh in the Championship, just outside the play-offs.

➡️ Joined newly-promoted Ipswich in a £20m deal from City in July 2024, signing a five-year-old contract at Portman Road.

➡️ Scored his first goal for Town in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham on August 31.

➡️ Became the first Ipswich player to score a top-flight double in a game since Darren Bent in 2002 when he notched both goals in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on September 29.

➡️ Recorded his first Premier League assist on November 10 against Tottenham and then scored in what became a 2-1 win.

➡️ Helped Ipswich to a 2-0 win over Chelsea on December 30 by scoring a penalty and providing an assist.

➡️ Reached the milestone of 10 Premier League goals for the season by scoring in a draw with Aston Villa on February 15.