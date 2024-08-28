Exclusive: West Brom reject Southampton bid for classy winger as Everton ponder rival offer

West Brom winger Tom Fellows is attracting interest from the Premier League and TEAMtalk can reveal that Southampton have had a bid rejected for him.

We understand the Saints have seen an offer of £10m knocked back by West Brom as Russell Martin looks to reinforce his side’s attacking options.

Fellows, 21, scored five goals and laid on four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions last season and he has carried that form into this season with three assists in his first three games so far.

Southampton have been keeping a close eye on Fellows since last season and they view him as a player who could thrive in the top flight.

The Saints have tested West Brom’s resolve to hang onto Fellows by lodging a bid of £8m rising to £10m with add-ons included, which was swiftly rejected.

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle hold talks with Marc Guehi alternative as Howe stands firm on transfer demand

West Brom are primed for more offers for the youngster, however. TEAMtalk can reveal that Everton are also keeping tabs on him as they look to bring in a new winger.

The Toffees are focusing their efforts on Lyon star Ernest Nuamah for now but could miss out amid competition from Fulham. They view Fellows as a promising, cheaper alternative.

The Baggies are determined to keep hold of Fellows despite their financial position leaving them susceptible to offers for their players.

A report from TalkWBA claims that Ipswich Town have also seen a bid rejected by West Brom for Fellows.

West Brom value Fellows in the £15m bracket and they are keen to fend off any more offers for the player before Friday’s transfer deadline – but could lose him if their price tag is met.

It will be interesting to see if Southampton come in with an improved bid for Fellows or whether Everton try and swoop in for his signature.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window