‘Spectacular’ Everton star incredibly becomes ‘concrete target’ for Barcelona after scout report

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has emerged as a shock transfer target for Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Onana has enjoyed a good season under Sean Dyche, having made 14 appearances. He has chipped in with one goal and one assist so far, though he has missed Everton’s last three Premier League games due to a calf problem.

The central midfielder’s impressive performances have seen him become Everton’s most valuable player, with transfermarkt putting his value at £43million.

Onana has been linked with several Premier League rivals during his time at Goodison Park, with clubs hoping to pounce if the Toffees get relegated. Indeed, the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United have all taken a look at him.

Everton were handed a 10-point deduction recently as a result of them breaking the Prem’s financial rules, though this appears to have spurred Dyche’s men on. They have picked up 13 points from their last six matches, lifting them out of the relegation zone. They currently occupy 17th place.

Nevertheless, Onana’s dominant displays at Everton since arriving from Lille in August 2022 could see him move on. As per Barcelona-based newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Xavi’s side have landed on him as a potential signing for 2024.

Barca recently sent a scout to watch Onana in action. That club representative returned with a glowing report, prompting Barca to step up their pursuit.

Mundo Deportivo label the Belgian a ‘spectacular’ midfielder who uses his 6ft 4in frame to win a host of tackles and aerial duels. He also possesses a good engine, which allows him to both get involved in attacks and also get back to help his defence.

Amadou Onana wanted by Barcelona

Barca like Onana’s attributes a lot and have therefore made him a ‘concrete target’. Xavi also believes he can help the star reach the next level, as he is still only 22 years of age.

However, Barca will likely find it tough to snare Onana away from Everton. After all, the Merseyside outfit have previously given him a £60million price tag, and Barca may refuse to pay this given their well-documented financial struggles.

Everton will not want to let the player leave under any circumstances in January, as he will be crucial to them staying in the top flight and potentially finishing higher up the league.

Beginning talks next summer would give Barca a better chance of striking a deal. But even then, it does not look like Onana will push for a transfer.

When asked about a potential switch to Newcastle last month, Onana insisted he is ‘not thinking’ about leaving Everton currently.

Meanwhile, Everton are battling Liverpool for the signing of a Bundesliga forward who has been labelled ‘extremely talented’.