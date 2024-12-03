Everton stance on Jack Harrison deal revealed amid rumours of early Leeds United return

Everton’s stance on the early termination of Jack Harrison’s loan deal and sending the player back to parent club Leeds can be revealed, with TEAMtalk sources providing an update on the winger’s Goodison Park future.

The Toffees re-signed the 28-year-old this past summer following a season-long loan last season in which he put in some decent performances in a relegation battle.

Everton look set for another difficult season under Sean Dyche and currently sit just two points above the relegation zone. Harrison has featured in all but one of their Premier League games so far, but has recently lost his starting spot to Jesper Lindstrom.

Harrison is yet to register a goal or assist for the Toffees this season. As reported by The Athletic, Everton have put the decision whether to sign Harrison permanently on hold for now.

Harrison’s lack of starts and poor stats have recently led to speculation that Everton could terminate his loan in January, in order to make room for another loan signing who could replace him.

However, sources close to the Toffees have revealed to TEAMtalk that Harrison is viewed as an important member of the squad and the club have ‘no intention’ of cutting short his loan spell this winter. That could change when Everton are taken over by The Friedkin Group, but the current feeling is that Harrison’s place in the squad is safe.

The Leeds loanee will therefore have to continue to fight for his place in the side, with the likes of Lindstrom, Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye currently preferred by Dyche.

Jack Harrison ‘could play for Leeds again’ – but not this season

While a mid-season return to Leeds is unlikely for Harrison, Sky Sports journalist Dan Bardell has backed the winger to return to Elland Road one day.

“The Leeds loan situation is unlike anything I’ve seen before,” Bardell told MOT Leeds News.

“Big players have headed out on loan season upon season, some have come back like Aaronson but it was the nature of their purchase model a few years ago.

“They were never going to be able to hold on to those players or sell them and recoup what they spent.

“Jack Harrison is a Premier League player, he won’t want to play in the Championship but I wouldn’t rule him out of playing for Leeds again.

“If he does end up back at Leeds, he’s a good player and it wouldn’t be a bad thing for the club.”

Everton round up: Michael Keane ‘exit talks’ / Dyche sack latest

Meanwhile, Everton’s prospective new owners The Friedkin Group will have a number of major issues to deal with once they take charge. They should be in the door before Christmas, if all goes smoothly.

One of the things they’ll have to deal with is the fact that Everton have eight first team players out of contract at the end of the season. As well as Harrison, they also have three players on loan, so as many as 12 players could leave the Toffees next summer.

Reports suggest that centre-back Michael Keane is very likely to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires.

It’s claimed that clubs from the Serie A and Major League Soccer are keen to hold talks with the defender in January and agree a pre-contract deal ahead of a free transfer next summer.

TFG will have to decide quickly whether to offer Keane an extension. The feeling is that Everton will not be willing to match his current salary of £80,000 per week, however.

The biggest issue TFG will have to contend with is the future of Everton boss Dyche, who is under big pressure following the Toffees start to the season.

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Dyche maintains the full backing of current Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, but TFG could look to make a change if results don’t improve soon.

We understand that they are interested in speaking to Sergio Conceicao, Edin Terzic and Graham Potter about taking the reigns at Goodison Park.

TFG have also held informal talks with Maurizio Sarri over taking the Everton job but we understand it’s unlikely that the former Chelsea boss agrees to join the Toffees mid-season.

