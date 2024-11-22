Everton star Beto has been linked with a potential move away from Goodison Park in January, with Roma one of the clubs interested in the striker.

The 26-year-old has found minutes hard to come by under Sean Dyche, is behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order and is yet to start a Premier League match this season.

Everton signed Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea this past summer and the deal includes an option to buy. He is set to return from injury in the coming weeks and that could see Beto’s playing time reduced further.

Everton are set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group, who also own Roma, by the end of the year. A recent report from RomaLive suggested that Roma could offer midfielder Bryan Cristante in a swap deal for the out-of-favour forward.

However, sources close to the Italian club have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that a swap deal involving Cristante is ‘really unlikely’ as things stand. They want to keep the midfielder until at least the end of the season, even if his performances haven’t been good recently.

Sources state that Roma are actively looking for a new striker to compete with Artem Dovbyk and Beto is ‘on the list of players they are monitoring, but there are others being watched too.’

Another report from CalcioMercato claimed that The Friedkins are set to loan Beto out once they take charge of Everton, but TEAMtalk understands that this is also not the case.

Everton have no plans to offload Beto – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Everton have no plans to loan or sell Beto in January, despite interest from Roma and other Italian sides.

Despite his lack of minutes, the 26-year-old is viewed as an important squad player and Everton’s decision-makers are reluctant to sanction his departure, especially with the squad being thin.

Everton are not expecting a busy January window in terms of incomings or outgoings.

The Friedkin Group’s takeover should be completed next month, but they have to be careful with spending due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

TFG’s main focus will be on whether to renew the contracts of eight first-team players whose deals will expire at the end of the season.

They will also conduct a full-scale operational review of the running of the club to examine areas in which Everton can improve. Dyche’s future at the club will be examined, but he will be given a chance to prove himself under the Toffees’ new regime.

The Toffees currently sit 16th in the Premier League table – three points outside the relegation zone – and face Brentford at Goodison Park in a crucial game on Saturday.

IN FOCUS: Beto vs Dominic Calvert-Lewin, stats this season