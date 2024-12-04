Everton stance on Sean Dyche sack revealed ahead of relegation six-pointer vs Wolves

Everton will drop into the relegation zone if they lose to Wolves tonight and serious pressure is mounting on Sean Dyche following their dismal start to the season.

The Toffees have won just two Premier League games out of 13 so far and sit two points ahead of Gary O’Neil’s Wolves, who are going through a crisis of their own.

Even though the season is still in it’s early stages, the game, which is Everton’s second-to-last night match at Goodison Park before they move into their new stadium next term, feels like a must win.

Everton have an incredibly difficult run of fixtures following this game, with Liverpool (home), Arsenal (away), Chelsea (home) and Manchester City (away) up next.

Supporters have grown frustrated by the negative brand of football Dyche has produced and, above all else, a lack of positive results.

That has led to widespread calls for Dyche to be relieved of his duties. Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Dyche maintains the full backing of Everton’s current owner, Farhad Moshiri.

However, if all goes smoothly, Everton are set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group before Christmas. While they are yet to speak to Dyche or release any statement on his future, the feeling is that they’re prepared to make a change if results don’t improve.

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool one step closer to Mo Salah contract agreement as key reason for Anfield stay is revealed

Friedkin Group identify four potential Dyche replacements

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that The Friedkin Group have already begun looking at potential replacements for Dyche as pressure ramps up on the former Burnley boss.

TFG have shown that they’re not afraid to take action at Roma, who they’ve owned since 2020. Just this season they’ve sacked two managers already, including club legend Daniele de Rossi – much to the frustration of some supporters.

The American firm is ready to act should Everton’s results not improve. In terms of manager targets, we understand they are keen to

We understand that they are keen to speak to Sergio Conceicao, Edin Terzic and Graham Potter about taking the reigns at Goodison Park.

TFG have also held informal talks with Maurizio Sarri over taking the Everton job but we understand it’s unlikely that the former Chelsea boss agrees to join the Toffees mid-season.

TFG have a positive relationship with Sarri and wanted to appoint him at Roma, but his connection with their rivals Lazio made things difficult.

Sarri, who previously had a one-year stint with Chelsea, is considered to be behind Conceicao, Terzic and Potter in TFG’s shortlist of targets.

Conceicao is believed to be the prospective Everton owner’s top target – but West Ham are also keeping tabs on his situation as they consider sacking Julen Lopetegui.

As for Dyche’s immediate future at Everton, we feel it’s unlikely the Toffees current ownership sack him if they lose to Wolves tonight, even if the result could have serious ramifications for their season and lead to more pressure on the 53-year-old.

Everton fans will have to wait until after the takeover is completed for certainty regarding the manager’s future.

Everton round-up: Michael Keane future / Jack Harrison stance

Another big issue TFG will have to deal with when they take over Everton is the fact that they have eight first team players who will be out of contract next summer.

One of those players is centre-back Michael Keane and recent reports suggest that he’s very likely to leave the Toffees on a free transfer next summer.

Keane, 31, has been one of Everton’s better-performing players this season. He’s started nine Premier League matches so far but missed their 4-0 defeat to Manchester United with an injury, while Jarrad Branthwaite has also been picked ahead of him recently.

Due to his contract situation, Keane will be allowed to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st, ahead of a free transfer next summer.

According to reports, Keane is ‘set to enter talks’ with several clubs in January and has interest from clubs in the Serie A and Major League Soccer.

In other news, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that Everton have no plans to terminate Jack Harrison’s loan from Leeds United, despite claims to the contrary.

Harrison, like much of the Everton team, has struggled for form this season and has lost his spot in the starting XI to Jesper Lindstrom.

However, sources close to the Toffees have revealed to TEAMtalk that Harrison is viewed as an important member of the squad and the club have ‘no intention’ of cutting short his loan spell this winter. That could change when Everton are taken over by TFG, but the current feeling is that Harrison’s place in the squad is safe.

IN FOCUS: Everton’s worst managers of the PL era