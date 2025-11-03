Everton’s stance on recalling Harrison Armstrong from his loan with Preston North End has been revealed by TEAMtalk sources, as the midfielder continues to shine in the Championship.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising players to have come out of the Toffees’ academy in recent years, and he is developing into a formidable star in the second tier.

Armstrong, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Derby County, had to wait for his chance at Deepdale but is now flourishing under Paul Heckingbottom.

He has started in Preston’s last six Championship matches and has left Lilywhites supporters in awe of his performances, after playing a key role in their rise to sixth in the table.

Many believe that Armstrong could go on to become an England regular in the future, highlighting his tireless work rate, composure on the ball, and his ability to create chances for his teammates with his passing and movement. The teenager recently captained England’s under-19s side, so it would not be a surprise to see him involved in the senior Three Lions side in the future.

Evertonians have been keeping close tabs on his performances this term, and some have called for him to be brought back early from his loan with Preston, to have a run in the first-team. However, sources close to the situation have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton are not planning to bring Armstrong back to Merseyside this season, and believe that seeing out the season at Deepdale is best for his development.

READ MORE 🔵 Everton to DROP summer signing and give star his big chance after social media hint – predicted XI

Everton’s plan for Harrison Armstrong revealed

Everton’s decision to sanction Armstrong’s loan to Preston came very late on deadline day. TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that the agreement was fully reached around 30 minutes before the transfer window closed.

The Toffees’ signing of Merlin Rohl was the move that made sanctioning his departure feasible, and Preston beat over 10 rival Championship sides in the race to loan him.

Those close to Everton’s development structure informed TEAMtalk earlier this year that the midfielder stood out a mile from when he was a very young age, with one source describing him as the Toffees’ “golden boy.”

David Moyes is personally a big admirer of Armstrong, and started him in a Carabao Cup clash with Mansfield Town before his Preston loan was agreed.

But we understand that the only reason why Everton would consider bringing Armstrong back mid-season would be if a number of their midfielders suffer injuries ahead of January, despite the fact that Idrissa Gana Gueye is set to be unavailable when he features for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The plan is for Armstrong to continue with Preston until the end of this season, as Everton believe it’s the perfect place for him to learn his trade.

Everton will assess his situation next summer, and the feeling behind the scenes at the club is that he will be in serious contention to become a first team regular in 2026/27.

For now, Armstrong’s full focus is on Preston, as they look to push for promotion to the Premier League against the odds.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

DON’T MISS 👀 Tottenham star says YES to joining Everton as David Moyes considers stunning January swoop – sources