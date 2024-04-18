Everton stance on Sean Dyche sack revealed ahead of relegation six-pointer vs Nottingham Forest

Everton fans have endured an exhausting season, with their team locked in another relegation battle after being controversially docked eight points by the Premier League.

The Toffees – who haven’t been relegated since 1951 – have narrowly avoided the drop for the past two seasons and are currently just two points above the bottom three.

Their eight-point deduction received for two breaches of the PL’s profit and sustainability rules has played a big role in their plight as without it, safety would have been all but secured by now.

However, Everton are in the midst of a dismal run of form – winning just one game in their last 15 league fixtures – which has led some fans to call for Sean Dyche to be sacked.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd face Tottenham, Bayern battle for Everton star as Chelsea pursuit tees up £130m double move

This would arguably be the worst time in the club’s history to go down, too, with a takeover by American firm 777 Partners dragging on in the background and the building of their new stadium costing much more than initially expected.

The former Burnley boss guided the Toffees to safety on the final day of last season but it’s fair to say that if Everton hadn’t been through so many managers in the past few years and their financial situation was more stable, it’s likely that Dyche would have been removed by now.

Sean Dyche faces a crucial few weeks as Everton boss

According to iNews, despite the mounting pressure on Dyche, the Everton boss’ job is ‘under no threat’ despite their terrible run of form.

This is due to the fact that the Toffees would ‘already have been safe’ without their points deductions – which is seen as an achievement given their performances in the previous two seasons.

It’s also worth noting that Everton’s future is still firmly in their own hands. As mentioned, they face fellow point deductees Nottingham Forest on Sunday – who sit one place below them in the table.

The Merseyside club also still have to play other struggling sides Brentford and Sheffield United at home, while they face Luton Town away at Kenilworth Road.

Bouncing back from their 6-0 defeat to Chelsea on Monday will be no easy task, however.

DON’T MISS: Everton sign ‘skilful’ Arsenal star, with second player to follow in eye-catching double swoop

Everton may have to look again at Dyche’s situation should they lose to Forest, but given the fact that their owner Farhad Moshiri is in the process of selling the club, it’s unclear whether he’d be willing to pay the money required to sack him anyway.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the next few weeks, but as things stand, Everton fans will have to hope that the English manager can turn things around – and quickly.