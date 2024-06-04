Everton star given incredible chance to join 19-time league winners, as second astonishing transfer talked up

Everton defender Ben Godfrey might achieve a shock move away from Goodison Park this summer as two European heavyweights are battling to sign him, according to reports.

Godfrey moved to Merseyside in October 2020 when Everton paid Norwich City £20million to sign him on a five-year contract. Godfrey has made 93 appearances for Everton so far and has managed to register three assists for his team-mates, though he is still waiting for his first goal for the club.

The centre-half, who can also play as a right-back, is a solid Premier League defender but has been hampered by injuries in recent years.

Those injury problems have seen him fall down the pecking order and he only played 16 times during the 2023-24 season, far less than he would have been hoping for.

Godfrey’s Everton contract expires in June 2025 and it is unclear whether he will pen a new deal. This uncertainty has resulted in interest from some surprise clubs.

As per journalist Pete O’Rourke, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are the two clubs pushing hardest to sign the Englishman.

Milan in particular hold long-term interest in Godfrey, having enquired about his availability during the January transfer window.

Everton kept hold of the versatile star, and this decision was justified as he played a more prominent role in the second half of the campaign.

But with Godfrey’s terms running down and Everton still facing financial problems, Milan feel they can take the 26-year-old to Serie A this summer.

Dortmund will provide Milan with competition for Godfrey’s capture, though the player would probably rather join the Rossoneri.

Dortmund have fantastic history in their own right, but Milan are one of the most illustrious clubs in the world, having won the Scudetto 19 times and also lifted the European Cup/Champions League on seven occasions.

Godfrey joining Milan or Dortmund is not the only eye-catching Everton exit that has been predicted to occur.

Alan Pardew has urged Liverpool to consider a shock raid on their local rivals to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who would put Darwin Nunez under serious pressure for the centre-f0rward spot.

“I think every Premier League manager would take him [Calvert-Lewin],” the former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager said.

“Whether you could get your owner to say ‘okay, I am going to pay the £40m’, whatever he is going to be — it will be less than that given his injuries.

“There aren’t many players who can achieve, the level he can achieve when he is fit. He could save you in the league. He could win you a cup. He could get you into Europe. That’s the difference he can make when he is on his game.

“Realistically, he could play in any team. I honestly believe that. Even at Liverpool. At times, you could stick him at centre-forward, no problem and you know he would deliver.”

