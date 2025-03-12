Everton are keen to reward Jarrad Branthwaite with a lucrative new contract to stave off interest from Real Madrid and other top sides, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old is one of the Toffees’ most important players and his fine performances have seen him draw the interest of Madrid, who have made signing a new centre-back one of their priorities for the summer.

Sources state that while Manchester United remain admirers of Branthwaite, they are more likely to focus on signing a new centre-forward in the coming transfer window with budget limited.

Everton’s rivals Liverpool have also discussed the possibility of signing Branthwaite as they eye potential long-term replacements for Virgil van Dijk.

However, sources have made clear that Everton are calm about the situation and have no intention of selling Branthwaite at a cut price.

The once-capped England international’s current deal is valid until 2027 and Everton have the option to extend that deal by another year and the Toffees will only consider an offer of over £70m.

Branthwaite currently earns around £35,000 per week. Everton are keen to reward him with vastly increased terms, but reports suggesting that as much as £150,000 per week would be required for the defender to sign are premature given the parties haven’t yet discussed specific numbers.

READ MORE: Sources: Everton primed to rival Leeds United for 14 G/A winger as tempting price tag revealed

Jarrad Branthwaite is open to new contract talks with Everton

Everton’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, are not prepared to significantly break their wage structure to new agree terms with Branthwaite.

The club’s current top earner is Abdoulaye Doucoure on £130,000 per week. Interestingly, he is out of contract this summer, and Everton are not willing to offer him similar terms for a renewal.

We understand that Everton would be willing to offer Branthwaite a new salary in excess of £100,000, which would put him on similar terms to his centre-back partner James Tarkowski.

However, formal talks are yet to begin, even if Branthwaite is very open to a discussion with the club. Everton will not hurry or panic about a renewal, but the situation could develop in the next couple of months.

The Toffees hope to have things tied up before the summer transfer window opens as there is concrete interest in Branthwaite.

Real Madrid are planning to sign a new centre-back in the coming months and have Branthwaite shortlisted alongside Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have discussed Branthwaite behind the scenes but their centre-back hunt is still in its early stages. It’s also unclear whether the defender would be willing to make a controversial move to Everton’s bitter rivals.

There is also a realistic chance that Everton look to add a new centre-back in the summer amid uncertainty surrounding Michael Keane, who is out of contract this summer.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers has been looked at by Everton’s outgoing sporting director Kevin Thelwell but nothing is advanced at this stage and Crystal Palace are also keen.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool escalate plans to sign sublime Prem leader as FSG’s three key transfer criteria is revealed

Everton quiz: Leaver with most appearances, 2015-24