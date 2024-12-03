Everton are reportedly at risk of losing centre-back Michael Keane on a free transfer – one of many headaches their soon-to-be new owners The Friedkin Group will have to contend with.

TFG, who also own Italian giants Roma, are expected to complete their takeover of the Toffees before Christmas and could oversee a huge squad overhaul in 2025.

Everton have eight first team players who will be out of contract next summer, including the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye. They also have four loan players – so 12 stars could potentially be leaving Everton next summer.

One of those is centre-back Michael Keane, who has been one of Everton’s better-performing players this season. He’s started nine Premier League matches so far but missed their 4-0 defeat to Manchester United with an injury, while Jarrad Branthwaite has also been picked ahead of him recently.

Due to his contract situation, Keane will be allowed to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st, ahead of a free transfer next summer.

According to journalist Paul Joyce of The Times, Keane is ‘set to enter talks’ with several clubs in January and has interest from clubs in the Serie A and Major League Soccer.

Joyce’s report describes Everton’s situation in regards to players with expiring contracts as a ‘huge problem’ for prospective new owners TFG.

Michael Keane tipped to leave Everton

12-time capped England international Keane is currently on a big wage of £80,000 per week and the feeling is that he’d have to agree to a significant pay cut for Everton to consider offering him an extension.

The Toffees have Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and summer signing Jake O’Brien as options in the centre-back position. At this stage, everything points towards Keane leaving Everton on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that TFG want to tie Calvert-Lewin down to a new Everton contract. However, as time drags on an extension appears less likely, with AC Milan keen to hold talks with the striker in January.

Newcastle have also shown interest in Calvert-Lewin and would be interested in signing him on a free transfer should the opportunity arise.

The 27-year-old is in a poor run of form and has scored just two Premier League goals this season. He was dropped from Everton’s starting XI against Man Utd on Sunday, too.

Prospective Everton owners eye Sean Dyche replacements – sources

The most pressing issue for TFG, however, is whether they sack Sean Dyche. Everton have endured another disappointing start to the season leaving them 15th in the table – just two points outside the relegation zone.

As we have consistently reported, it is very unlikely that Everton sack Dyche before the takeover is completed. He retains the full backing of current owner Farhad Moshiri.

However, TFG have already begun looking at potential replacements. We understand that they are interested in speaking to Sergio Conceicao, Edin Terzic and Graham Potter about taking the reigns at Goodison Park.

TFG have also held informal talks with Maurizio Sarri over taking the Everton job but we understand it’s unlikely that the former Chelsea boss agrees to join the Toffees mid-season.

Everton face 18th-placed Wolves in a relegation six-pointer on Wednesday night, before they play local rivals Liverpool on Saturday – two games that will be crucial in determining Dyche’s future at the club.

