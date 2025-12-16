West Ham have submitted an enquiry for Everton striker Beto ahead of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, amid speculation that he could head to the Toffees’ sister club, Roma, in an eye-catching swap deal.

Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo is determined to bring in a new striker next month, as Niclas Fullkurg looks increasingly likely to depart the London Stadium.

Fullkrug, 32, has failed to live up to his £27.5m (€32.5m, $38m) price tag since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024, notching just three goals in his 29 games for the club so far.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has confirmed that the German international has agreed terms to join Milan. West Ham are even willing to sanction a loan exit, but it must include an obligation to buy, something the Italian giants are still debating. There is also interest in Fullkrug from the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, West Ham are scouring the market for a potential replacement and have identified Everton striker Beto as a potential solution. Sources confirm that an enquiry has been made by the Hammers for the 27-year-old, who has fallen down the pecking order under David Moyes this season.

Beto has started seven games in the Premier League this term, scoring just one goal, and Everton’s summer signing Thierno Barry has been picked ahead of him recently. Beto remains a valued member of the squad at Everton, and he would only be allowed to leave if the Merseyside club brought in a replacement.

The Guinea-Bissau international has no intention of forcing a move, but if Everton do bring in a new forward, a switch to another club could be the best thing for his career.

Everton tipped to swap Beto for Roma star by journalist

Meanwhile, journalist Matteo Moretto, who has a good reputation in the industry, claims that Beto could head back to Italy, where he impressed with former club Udinese.

He reports that Everton could swap Beto for Roma striker Artem Dovbyk. The two clubs are both owned by The Friedkin Group, which should make negotiations easy if all parties were to agree to this kind of deal.

“Beto-Dovbyk could be a working hypothesis for Roma and Everton heading into January,” Moretto posted on X (translated).

“The Ukrainian striker’s willingness remains to be seen. Roma continues to work hard on Joshua Zirkzee [as another striker option] and not only [him].”

The links are interesting, given the Everton-Roma connection, but these links should be taken with a pinch of salt, for now.

Dovbyk was linked with Everton during the summer window and sources close to the club informed me that there was no substance to the rumours.

The 28-year-old has only scored two goals in 14 games for Roma this season, too, so he wouldn’t exactly be viewed as an upgrade on Beto by Evertonians.

