Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of contract this summer and his agents have reportedly ‘reached out’ to Newcastle to gauge their interest in the striker.

The Toffees’ squad could look very different next season, with eight of their players on expiring contracts, while the futures of five loanees must also be decided on – although one key player has just been offered an extension.

Calvert-Lewin, 28, is perhaps the biggest name who could leave on a free transfer. He has been Everton’s main striker for several years but has been plagued by injuries.

Calvert-Lewin came close to joining Newcastle last summer as part of a deal that would’ve seen Yankuba Minteh join Everton from the Magpies. However, Calvert-Lewin’s wage demands were deemed too high and negotiations collapsed.

According to journalist Lee Ryder of The Chronicle, Eddie Howe still ‘admires’ Calvert-Lewin and he ‘would come into consideration if Callum Wilson leaves the club on a free transfer this summer.’

The report claims that Calvert-Lewin’s representatives have ‘touched base to see if Newcastle are still interested in the deal that they discussed last summer.’

The striker is said to be ‘open to a move to Newcastle‘, which indicates that a new Everton contract is unlikely.

READ MORE: ‘Concrete’ Everton interest in Bundesliga maestro revealed as Moyes eyes replacement for exit-bound star

Calvert-Lewin eyes new challenge; Everton midfielder offered new contract

Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, have completed a detailed review of the club, including an analysis of the players who are set to be free agents this summer.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that in the coming weeks new contracts will be offered to players who they wish to keep. Calvert-Lewin could be one of them, but no formal talks have taken place with the striker as yet.

According to The Bobble, Everton have today (Friday) offered midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye a new contract, who despite being 35 is still arguably the Toffees’ best midfielder.

Gueye will therefore stay with Everton enter a new era at their new stadium next season, if he puts pen to paper on a new deal.

But the situation is different for Calvert-Lewin, who may feel he is ready for a new challenge after spending an injury-disrupted nine years at Goodison Park.

The 11-time capped England international has scored 71 goals in 269 games for Everton. Calvert-Lewin is the Toffees’ third-highest Premier League goal scorer, behind Romelu Lukaku and Duncan Ferguson.

Calvert-Lewin scored an impressive 16 league goals in the 2020/21 season under Carlo Ancelotti but has never replicated that form since.

Newcastle seem to believe that they could get the forward back to his best, so Calvert-Lewin is a player to watch if Wilson departs this summer.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: David Unsworth on nearly getting Everton job, Moyes return and summer transfer plans

Everton’s eight players out of contract this summer*