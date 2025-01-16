Everton are expected to cancel the loan of Armando Broja and send him back to Chelsea and the Toffees are keen to bring in a new striker to replace him this month.

Broja’s likely exit, due to an ankle ligament injury that’ll sideline him for around 12 weeks, also means that Everton will be able to bring in another loan signing this month.

Following Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday, David Moyes confirmed that Broja is likely to leave Everton and head back to Chelsea to recover.

“We think he’s going to be out for somewhere between 10-12 weeks,” Moyes said. “It’s his ankle ligaments. It’ll probably mean there’s a possibility that he will have to go back to Chelsea.”

Broja’s pending departure leaves Everton with two senior striker options, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto, who have both been heavily linked with moves away from Goodison Park.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton are very reluctant to part ways with both players this season despite confirmed interest in the duo.

The Toffees’ biggest problem this season has been scoring goals and Calvert-Lewin missed some glaring opportunities on Wednesday night. Reports suggest that Moyes is keen to sign a new striker and things are expected to ramp up now that Broja’s Everton career is effectively over.

Everton not pursuing Ferguson, Cannon moves – sources

A recent report from TBR Football claimed that Everton had made contact with Brighton over a loan move for striker Evan Ferguson.

However, those claims are wide of the mark to our understanding. Although Ferguson WOULD be open to joining Everton on a temporary deal, he is currently suffering from an ankle injury which could keep him out for several weeks, so he’s not a viable option for the Toffees.

Brighton are also less reluctant to let Ferguson go as Joao Pedro is also injured. Despite previously being open to sending him out on loan, their position is thought to have shifted.

Meanwhile, a separate report from Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail claimed on Wednesday that Everton are ‘in the hunt’ to sign former striker Tom Cannon, along with Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland.

We understand that although Leicester are willing to sell Cannon permanently this month, after recalling him from his loan at Stoke City, Everton are NOT one of the clubs in the race for the 22-year-old.

Sources state that Everton are open to signing a new striker this month and are on the lookout for targets, while they are also keen to strengthen in other positions.

Despite being taken over by new wealthy owners The Friedkin Group last year, Everton still need to be mindful of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and can’t splash big sums on new additions, without first selling players.

Everton yet to bid for Nuamah, loan deal could be explored

TEAMtalk understands that Moyes is keen to bring in multiple additions this month. Along with a striker, Everton’s priorities are understood to be a new winger and full-back.

Everton will almost certainly sign another player on loan this month if Broja leaves, as expected, which gives them an option that’ll be more PSR-friendly.

As previously reported, Everton have held talks over a move for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah.

Everton’s interest in Nuamah is concrete. The Toffees came close to signing Nuamah last summer and agreed personal terms with the player, as did Fulham, but neither club were able to seal an agreement before the deadline. Everton sporting director Kevin Thelwell is understood to be a big admirer of the 21-year-old.

Sources state that despite holding talks with Lyon, Everton are yet to submit a concrete bid for Nuamah. The French side want around £25million for the winger.

Everton could propose a deal to sign Nuamah on loan, with an obligation to buy included in the deal, which will mean they pay for him in the next financial year. They don’t want to waste time negotiating with Lyon, but if an offer is submitted in the coming days that’d be a strong indication they believe an agreement can be reached.

