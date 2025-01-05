Everton striker Beto has been heavily linked with a move to Torino and he has been spotted at an airport today, fueling the speculation surrounding his future.

The Toffees have just been taken over by The Friedkin Group, who are keen to bring in January additions, but player sales may be required first due to their PSR situation.

Everton manager Sean Dyche, meanwhile, is under serious pressure after the club have won just three of their 19 Premier League games so far, leaving them 16th in the table as things stand. They could be in the bottom three by Monday evening if results go against them.

Beto is one player Everton could reportedly sacrifice to enable them to make January additions. Italian outlet Calciomercato reported this week that Everton are willing to offload Beto on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy of €16million (£13.3m / $16.5m).

As mentioned, Torino are very interested in Beto and would reportedly be willing to agree to a €7million (£5.8m / €7.2m), so there is a significant gap in valuations.

Amid these rumours, a post on X earlier today (Sunday) claimed that Beto was at Manchester airport, supposedly ‘getting on a flight to Italy.’

👋Beto spotted at Manchester Airport today apparently getting on a flight to Italy. Looks like he is on his way out 📸 – @deansyche_ pic.twitter.com/czq1KHU5TW — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗲 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 (@EvertonNewsFeed) January 5, 2025

It’s claimed that high-flyers Atalanta are also attentive to Beto’s situation as they look to bring in a new centre-forward this summer.

The report adds that a switch to Roma, who are also owned by The Friedkin Group, cannot be ruled out. The competition for Beto’s signature could play into Everton’s hands as they look to recoup as much cash as possible for his exit.

THREE Everton strikers linked with exits

Beto has struggled for consistent minutes at Everton since he joined from Udinese in 2023. He’s started just one Premier League game this season and is behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order. Chelsea loanee Armando Broja has also been playing ahead of him in recent games.

However, Everton are at risk of losing more than one striker this season. Calvert-Lewin is in the final months of his Toffees contract and is eligible to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs this month ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Interestingly, the England international has been heavily linked with moves to Italy too, although TEAMtalk sources say Calvert-Lewin is yet to hold any concrete talks over an exit.

Newcastle and West Ham are also attentive to Calvert-Lewin’s situation, but they’ll have to wait until the end of the season to sign him on a free.

Broja, meanwhile, has just picked up a new injury and it remains to be seen how long he’ll be sidelined for, which could influence Everton’s decision on whether they allow Beto to leave.

20-year-old forward Youssef Chermiti is also generating interest from Championship clubs who’d like to sign him on loan, including Stoke City. He is also injured, however, so his potential exit could hinge on how quickly he recovers.

With that in mind, Everton have a big decision to make with regards to Beto. If they do allow him to leave this month, it’s likely they’ll be looking to sign a new striker to replace him.

