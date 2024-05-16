Everton takeover: 777 Partners deal ‘effectively dead’ as new favourite to buy Toffees emerges

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Everton’s takeover by 777 Partners is close to collapse and other potential investors are aware of the situation.

The American firm have been given until the end of May to complete the takeover by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri as per their initial agreement, but he is actively looking for other potential buyers.

Everything should have been completed months ago but 777 Partners are in crisis, leading to long delays and serious concern among Everton supporters.

Reports in Brazil state that they have just lost control of one of their clubs – Vasco de Gama – in court amid fears of bankruptcy.

Standard Liege also have run out of money and cannot pay player’s salaries and fans of the Belgian club have held protests against the ownership group.

We understand that other potential buyers of Everton will begin to surface from the end of this month, with their agreement with Moshiri “effectively dead” in the eyes of other suitors.

This is despite the fact that 777 were granted approval by the Premier League on the basis that they paid an outstanding loan on behalf of Everton.

MSP Sports Capital and two Liverpool-based businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing loaned Everton £158m, which was initially due to be returned on April 15.

The deadline for the repayment was extended, but it remains unpaid at this stage, adding to the uncertainty.

Sources: Kevin Malone interest in Everton confirmed

As we exclusively confirmed at the beginning of this month, former LA Dodgers General Manager Kevin Malone is leading a consortium with a serious interest in buying Everton.

Malone and his group are ready to step in should the 777 takeover fall through – which now seems inevitable.

He is interested in purchasing a Premier League club and is familiar with Liverpool owner John Henry, who established the blueprint for transitioning from baseball to football.

Multiple TEAMtalk sources have reiterated that Malone’s interest in Everton is genuine and he is a leading candidate to take over the club.

He is not the only potential buyer waiting in the wings, however, and other parties will begin to surface in the coming weeks.

Everton are desperate for some financial clarity ahead of what will be an important summer transfer window as they aim to rise up the Premier League table again.

The Toffees will likely have to part ways with several players to balance the books and avoid another breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Young centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who is admired greatly by Manchester United, is one player likely to leave, along with talented midfielder Amadou Onana.