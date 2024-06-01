Crystal Palace minority shareholder John Textor is to officially launch his campaign to take over at Everton in the coming days following 777’s failure to meet their deadline, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Toffees have been seeking new ownership for quite some time with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri actively looking to pass on the ownership of the Merseysiders after a difficult period at the helm. For some time, it had looked as though a deal would be done to sell Everton to 777, but with the US investors running into a series of difficulties, and with doubts expressed over their potential ownership – not least alleged unpaid wages at their other club, Standard Liege, their pathway to owning the club always looked doubtful.

Indeed, TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Gillan, who has close links to the Merseyside club, has provided regular updates on the saga, revealing back last month that the chances of 777’s takeover going through were ‘effectively dead‘.

The deadline for 777 to prove themselves worthy owners to current incumbents Blue Heaven Holdings Limited was set for May 31.

However, following the passing of the deadline, Everton issued a statement confirming an agreement had not been struck but thanking the American firm for their interest.

The statement read: ‘Everton Football Club would like to provide the following update to all stakeholders, and particularly its supporters.

‘The agreement between 777 Partners and Blue Heaven Holdings Limited for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the Club expired today. The Club’s Board of Directors recognises the considerable level of financial support 777 Partners has provided the Club over recent months and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for this.’

Everton takeover: American businessman Textor to launch bid

The statement on the club’s official website continued: ‘The Club will continue to operate as usual, while it works with Blue Heaven Holdings to assess all options for the Club’s future ownership.

‘The Board of Directors would like to thank everyone connected to Everton for their patience over recent months and reiterate its commitment to providing further updates when it is appropriate to do so through the Club’s official communication channels.’

As a result, Everton have been actively discussing other potential options with MSP Sports Capital and two Liverpool-based businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing having also loaned Everton £158m in the meantime.

However, in recent days it has been suggested the Textor could launch a move to take over the Toffees and Gillan has now confirmed that the 58-year-old from Missouri is to launch an official offer to take charge in a matter of days.

The American businessman’s interest is seen as serious and Everton fans should be right to feel excited by the potential deal.

Textor, who made his money from American TV streaming services and is known across the pond as “Hollywood’s Virtual Reality Guru”, currently owns a 45% stake in Crystal Palace, while also having shareholdings in Brazillian club Botafago and French giants Lyon.

He will, however, have to agree to sell his 45% stakeholding in the Eagles before any deal with Everton is allowed to go through due to Premier League rulings, meaning any official takeover could be on hold for several months yet.

However, Textor is to make clear his intentions to Everton and will look to secure an arrangement subject to the successful conclusion of his sale of his shares in Palace.

777 were reportedly set to land the Toffees for £550m though with Everton’s current financial difficulies, a sale could be done for some way south of that figure.

Textor goes public on interest in Everton

In the meantime, Textor has very publicly made clear his interest in acquiring Everton Football Club and having declared his wish to relinquish his part-ownership of Crystal Palace.

Describing the Eagles as “not a perfect fit” the American has appointed the Raine Group – who recently assisted the Glazers in their sale of 27.7% of Manchester United to British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe – to assist in the sale of his shareholdings in the Eagles.

Textor first bought a 40% share in Palace in 2021 for £87.5m, before increasing that by five per cent in 2023.

“I want to be involved in an English club that wins championships; like, at the top of the league,” Textor told The Athletic.

“And that requires taking risks that can also send you down the other way. I don’t know if that strategy is necessarily right for Palace.

“There are other people that are probably a little more patient than I am, and maybe impatience is not necessarily good for Palace.”

How much is John Textor worth?

Per recent American reports, Texor is worth £3.37bn – while his sports property portfolio, including the Eagles is worth an estimated £780m alone.

While that is relatively small in current Premier League circles – John Henry at Liverpool is worth £7.3bn by comparison, while Man Utd’s combined owners the Glazers and Ratcliffe are worth £18.9bn – it at least would give Everton a solid foundation on which to build.

The news that Textor is keen will certainly be welcomed by Everton, who will surely hope to conclude a deal as quickly as possible.

The acute difficulties they could have faced had 777 completed their deal has also become more apparent in recent days with Australian airline Bonza, which is owned by 777 Partners, entering administration.

