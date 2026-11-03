Everton takeover: Friedkin Group sifting through early interest as US-based groups lead the field

Three weeks after The Friedkin Group confirmed it was open to selling a controlling stake in Everton, the process is at an early stage, with American private equity-backed consortiums viewed as the most likely buyers, TEAMtalk understands.

TFG are sifting through multiple enquiries and making a final shortlist of serious buyers.

The Houston-based owners, who completed their takeover in December 2024 for a sum in excess of £400million, issued a short statement on 9 October stating that the time was right “to consider the next chapter”.

They had first sought minority investment but are now prepared to sell up completely. Investment bank Moelis & Company is running the process.

Sources indicate TFG values the club at around £800 million. This also covers £350 million worth of debt against the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

At least two groups have already expressed interest, and sources suggest the club is receiving several enquiries and is beginning to understand who the ‘serious players’ are.

A consortium primarily backed by US private equity is widely regarded as the frontrunner.

Interest linked to the family of technology billionaire Michael Dell had also resurfaced – however that rumour has been shut down as Michael Dell dismissed the speculation publicly.

Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners had also been contacted.

The group came close to a deal in 2023 but ultimately withdrew. Sources close to Staveley have denied any current intention to bid, citing ongoing interest in West Ham United instead, putting them out the race.

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Everton sale still at early stages

TFG’s tenure will be marked by financial stabilising the club and the completion of the new waterfront stadium, yet the Americans have remained mostly absent from Merseyside.

Multi-club ownership rules relating to AS Roma, combined with the rising cost of competing in the Premier League, have prompted the early exit.

The owners have stressed they will only entertain parties they consider suitable and will continue to support the club in the meantime.

While some believe a deal could be concluded this season, most expect the timeline to stretch longer.

Until a clear leading bidder is in place, there is doubt hanging over January transfer plans and the longer-term direction under Moyes.

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