Everton takeover: Sources confirm new contenders to purchase Toffees amid 777 Partners chaos

Kevin Malone (pictured left) is interested in buying Farhad Moshiri's (right) shares in Everton

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that potential new buyers of Everton have emerged amid their ongoing takeover saga which is causing frustration at Goodison Park.

American firm 777 Partners have been trying to complete a takeover of the Merseyside club for several months after they reached an exclusivity agreement with Farhad Moshiri.

As we exclusively revealed last month, 777 have passed the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test but ONLY on the basis that they pay back an outstanding loan.

MSP Sports Capital and two Liverpool-based businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing loaned Everton £158m, which was initially due to be returned on April 15.

The deadline for the repayment was then extended, but sources close to Everton say that the club are becoming increasingly frustrated by the delays.

We understand that some senior Toffee figures have major doubts that 777 are the right people to lead the club into their new era at Bramley Moore-Dock.

Amid the uncertainty, several other interested parties are ready to come forward to take over Everton.

Kevin Malone-led consortium interested in Everton takeover

Alan Nixon reported on Sunday that Kevin Malone, who was involved with American baseball team the LA Dodgers for many years, is in England and is ready to submit a bid for the Merseysiders.

He is the head of a consortium who are ‘ready to step in’ should the issues with 777 Partners persist.

Malone is a respected figure in the US and is interested in purchasing a Premier League club. He is ‘familiar’ with Liverpool owner John Henry, who established the blueprint for transitioning from baseball to football.

With Everton’s top flight status now secure, TEAMtalk sources say that other candidates to buy them will begin to emerge.

We can confirm that Malone’s interest in Everton is genuine. He is waiting to see what happens with 777 Partners’ takeover before submitting a concrete offer.

Whoever takes over Everton will face plenty of challenges, with the upcoming transfer window expected to be a real challenge in terms of signings and exits.

As we have consistently reported, they will likely have to sell at least one key player before submitting their accounts for this season on June 30, in order to avoid another breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Jarrad Branthwaite is viewed as the Toffees’ most sellable asset with a valuation of £75m – and he is a key target for Manchester United and others.

Amadou Onana is also being eyed by elite sides, as well as Jordan Pickford. With that in mind, Everton have a lot of huge decisions to make over the coming months and for that reason, need to get their new owners in as soon as possible.

