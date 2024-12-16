Everton takeover: What to expect from The Friedkin Group as exciting new Toffees era approaches

Everton are set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group imminently

The Friedkin Group are on track to become the new Everton owners before Christmas, with the approval process and takeover expected to be approved this week.

We understand that TFG, who also own Italian giants Roma, have not yet been granted full approval and will only confirm the takeover once all checks are complete. They have passed the Premier League’s Owners and Directors Test – which is the biggest hurdle cleared – but they still haven’t got the green light from the Premier League’s Independent Oversight Panel. The final step is the transfer of funds, a formality, but a process that can take a few days.

There is no concern at Everton or within TFG. The process to date has not thrown up any red flags. However, after originally pulling out the process, and issuing a statement explaining why, TFG want to wait until everything is finalised before communicating.

TEAMtalk can reveal that there is no indication that Everton’s prospective owners have any imminent plans to replace Sean Dyche as manager, despite reports to the contrary.

When TFG first took charge of Roma in 2020, they conducted a 100-day review into the club, a full detailed examination of the business. And it took months before a flurry of executive and manager changes occurred. TFG will take a similar approach with Everton, ensuring they review all aspects of the business thoroughly before taking major calls.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that it’s not ruled out that Dyche could be offered a contract extension by TFG if the remainder of the campaign goes well, with the former Burnley boss’ current deal set to expire at the end of this season.

For now, Dyche is safe in his job, but TFG will naturally succession plan, a necessity given Dyche’s contractual situation and the fact Everton’s league position might force their hand.

Gareth Southgate is one potential target for Everton

As TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs revealed six months ago, Gareth Southgate is one manager Everton’s prospective owners could look at should Dyche’s position be untenable.

Southgate is a name that has been discussed. He is viewed as someone who could take the club forward in the long-run, but it’s very near-impossible he will be appointed mid-season given the former England boss has said he is unlikely to jump into club management in the near future, and it’s possible he could take a job outside of football, so there are a lot of variables to consider.

We can also confirm that former Everton boss David Moyes would be open to returning to the Merseyside club should the opportunity present itself.

But as mentioned, TFG are not planning to make any imminent major changes. They hope to back the club in the January window with some new additions, but are also mindful that the club is not in a strong position with regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) so will have to be careful with their spending.

TFG to ‘bolster’ Everton’s executives

Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell is also out of contract at the end of the season. He too will be given time to prove himself under the new ownership, but it will be discussed whether he’ll be part of the transition and offered a new deal.

After a review period, it will be decided whether Thelwell is the right man to lead Everton’s recruitment.

We understand TFG are very aware that Everton’s executive is ‘thin’ at the moment. It is highly likely, because Everton are entering into a multi-club situation, that there will be an expansion of the executives, with new positions or remits created.

Therefore, the focus for TFG will be on ‘bolstering’ the Toffees executives, per sources, and it’s expected that there will be new faces brought into the club.

Recently sacked Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth has been linked with Everton and so too has former Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici, but TFG are yet to hold any concrete talks with them. Ashworth is a name of interest, though, after becoming unexpectedly available following his Manchester United exit.

Everton’s current CEO Colin Chong is only an interim potentially allowing TFG’s a first big executive appointment following a transition period.

The main message from sources is that TFG are not planning to make any drastic changes to the club structure immediately, but they are well aware that additions need to be made for Everton to fit into their multi-club model with Roma and become a formidable force in the Premier League again.

With new owners and a state-of-the-art stadium on the banks of the River Mersey to be moved into next season, Everton fans have every right be excited for what the future holds.

