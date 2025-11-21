Everton are keeping a close eye on Bologna hotshot Santiago Castro as they look to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window, though they must move decisively to strike a deal, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old was on the Toffees’ shortlist over the summer before they decided to bring in Thierno Barry for around £27m, who is still adapting to life in the Premier League.

Everton sources insist they remain confident that Barry will prove to be a success, but amid his and Beto’s struggles in front of goal, a striker signing in January cannot be ruled out.

We can confirm that Bologna star Castro remains a player of interest to Everton, as has been reported by other outlets in the past few days.

This season, the youngster, who can play as a centre-forward or winger, has notched four goals and contributed an assist in nine Serie A appearances so far.

Castro’s form has caught Everton’s attention, though other sides are likely to be in the mix for his signature in the coming windows. Inter Milan also showed interest last summer, for example, but ultimately decided against a bid.

Castro is contracted with Bologna until 2028. His weekly wage, reported to be around £16,000 per week, is low compared to players in the Premier League, so he could be tempted by a lucrative salary offer. However, Bologna have plans to change that…

READ MORE ➡️ Man Utd, Arsenal exploring shock Scott McTominay move as Napoli set HUGE price – Sources

Everton keeping an eye on Serie A star

Reports in the Italian press suggest that Bologna are keen to reward Castro with a new contract that will include a significant pay rise.

Castro is also said to be happy with the club, so it would have to be the perfect project for him to leave.

But if Bologna are unable to agree a new contract with Castro ahead of the January window, Everton could have an opportunity to swoop in with an offer.

It would likely take a bid north of €35m (£31m / $40m) for Bologna to consider letting him go.

Everton’s striker hunt is still in its formative stages, and they will not panic over signing a new forward because as mentioned, Moyes and the club have high hopes for Barry.

TEAMtalk understands that another player on the Toffees’ shortlist is AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott, formerly of Tottenham, whose heroic performances for the Republic of Ireland have put him in the spotlight.

The 23-year-old is reportedly an Evertonian and plays alongside Everton duo Seamus Coleman and Jake O’Brien for Ireland.

Castro and Parrott are two players to keep an eye on as Everton weigh up bringing in a new forward this winter.

As previously reported, Moyes is also keen to strengthen at left-back and right-back, though he has admitted January could be a difficult window to operate in.

TRANSFER DEBRIEF 🔎 Man Utd plot £250m triple deal; Huge Toney to Tottenham update; Leeds bid ‘imminent’ for Real Madrid star

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.