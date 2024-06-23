Everton have been linked with Illiman Ndiaye (Marseille) and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester)

Everton are looking to bolster their squad as Sean Dyche aims to improve his team’s fortunes following a tough three seasons for the club.

Money was always going to be tight for the Merseysiders this summer but with Lewis Dobbin set to be sold to Aston Villa and Dominic Calvert-Lewin heavily linked with Newcastle, they have some wiggle room.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk, however, that an agreement between Everton and Newcastle is not close at this stage and other clubs are interested in him.

Everton continue to work on a deal for Magpies winger Yankuba Minteh after holding talks with the player’s agent but that is also far from being done.

Reports suggest that the Toffees are still working on other deals and one player they are keen on is Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

His contract with the Foxes is set to expire on June 30th and so far their attempts to tie him down to fresh terms have all failed.

As we exclusively revealed two weeks ago, Everton have sent a contract offer to the Nigerian international.

Now, an update from French outlet La Provence claim that Marseille are pushing to sign Ndidi but the ‘main competition’ comes from Everton and Real Betis.

With the three clubs all keen on Ndidi it will ultimately come down to the player to decide his next destination, with staying at Leicester also not completely ruled out.

Everton target ‘agrees’ move to Goodison Park

Another player Everton have admired for some time is Illiman Ndiaye. The Marseille star was on the Toffees’ radar back when he was a Sheffield United player and banging in goals in the Championship.

Journalist Santi Aouna claimed last week that Everton had submitted a ‘very interesting offer for Ndiaye’ – although it’s not clear whether this was a transfer bid or a contract offer.

Ndiaye is reportedly open to moving back to England after just 12 months with Marseille and the Merseyside club are among his suitors.

In fact, a fresh report cited by Everton News claims that Ndiaye has been ‘looking for a house in Liverpool for a few days now’ after ‘agreeing’ to join the Toffees.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming days as it still isn’t clear how much Everton are willing to pay to bring him to Goodison Park.

Ndiaye scored 22 goals in 88 appearances for Sheffield United but has managed just four in 46 games for Marseille.

He can play as a centre-forward, so could be a replacement for Calvert-Lewin, or as a number 10, so could provide competition for Abdoulaye Doucoure in Dyche’s starting XI.

