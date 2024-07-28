Everton are set to sign Jake O'Brien from Lyon and remain interested in Kalvin Phillips of Man City

Highly rated Lyon centre-back Jake O’Brien is set to undergo medical tests on Monday ahead of a £17m switch to Everton, according to reports.

Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and several other clubs are interested in O’Brien but the defender has now given the green light to a Goodison Park switch.

Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell first registered an interest in the Republic of Ireland international 12 months ago and now his persistence has paid off.

The Toffees have been in the market for a new centre-back after selling Ben Godfrey to Atalanta, and the club are open to selling Mason Holgate this summer.

Sean Dyche’s side have also managed to keep hold of Jarrad Branthwaite after rejecting two bids from Manchester United for the once-capped England star. O’Brien will compete with Branthwaite and James Tarkowski for a starting spot at Everton.

According to reputed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Irishman’s move to Merseyside is set to be completed imminently.

“Jake O’Brien will undergo medical as new Everton player on Monday, then signing contract until June 2029,” Romano posted on X.

“O’Brien joins on €20m (approx. £17m) deal plus 10% sell-on clause from Olympique Lyon, as exclusively revealed yesterday.”

Everton make contact over Kalvin Phillips deal

O’Brien joined Lyon from Crystal Palace last summer for a bargain €1m (approx. £850k) after failing to make a single appearance for the Eagles.

The 6ft6in youngster made 32 appearances across all competitions for Lyon last season, scoring four goals and helping his team to eight clean sheets.

With Everton’s signing of O’Brien all but completed, a new defensive midfielder to replace Amadou Onana is the next thing on Dyche’s wish list.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week, Everton are one of the clubs with an interest in out-of-favour Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips, while Chelsea youngster Lesley Ugochukwu is another player they’re keen on.

We understand the Toffees preference would be to sign Phillips on loan with an option to buy, while Man City want an obligation to buy inserted into any loan agreement.

The England international is ready to leave the Etihad permanently and Dyche believes he can get him playing at his best again, despite a disappointing six-month loan with West Ham last term.

Romano believes that Everton’s move for Phillips could become ‘advanced’ in the coming days.

“There’s no major update yet on Kalvin Phillips’ situation. Everton have been linked, and my understanding is that Everton but also many other clubs spoke with his agents, even if at the moment it’s not something close or imminent,” Romano wrote on his Daily Briefing.

“I’m told it can take some days to assess all the options and then enter into advanced talks.”

Everton are also in the market for another new winger and a left-back, so their business is far from done.

